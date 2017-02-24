‘Business as usual’ at The Tacons farm shop after Storm Doris fells tree into stable

Storm damage near The Tacons farm shop in Rollesby The Tacons

A Norfolk farm shop has reassured its customers that it is still open for business after a tree fell into a neighbouring building during Thursday’s high winds.

As Storm Doris swept through the region, two trees were felled at The Tacons, at Rollesby near Great Yarmouth.

One broke a water main, and the other fell into a storage stable adjoining the farm shop which sells seasonal fruit and vegetables.

Emma Tacon said rumours circulating that the business had been closed by the wind damage were untrue.

“The first tree took the water main out,” she said. “I just thought it was raining really hard because we were being showered – but it was not rain, it was the water main. Essex and Suffolk Water were excellent at repairing that.

“Thankfully the other tree landed on the storage stable and the shop was unharmed.

“We did close briefly because of the risk of further trees falling, but we are very much open for business now.”