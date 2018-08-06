Chance to show off your business at top awards

The winners of last eyar's awards Picture: James Bass Photography (C) JAMES BASS PHOTOGRAPHY

Businesses across the borough of Great Yarmouth are invited to showcase their achievements by entering the Spirit of Enterprise Awards 2018.

Organised by enterpriseGY, Great Yarmouth Borough Council’s business support service, the awards aim to recognise and raise the profile of the borough’s top-performing businesses, while boosting confidence in the strength of the local economy.

Businesses of all sizes and sectors are encouraged to put themselves forward for the various awards by noon on Monday, October 15. The awards are free-of-charge to enter online and finalists will be profiled in a supplement in the Great Yarmouth Mercury, with winners appearing in a further supplement.

The winners will be announced at a glittering awards ceremony and gala dinner at the Town Hall’s Assembly Room on Friday, November 23.

Each award is backed by a local organisation. Sponsors choose the winner in their category from three finalists shortlisted by a local independent panel or by the category sponsor themselves.

This year the main sponsor is Noritake Itron, who will choose the 2018 Business of the Year from the winners of the other categories.

Graham Plant, the council leader, said: “The Spirit of Enterprise Awards help to highlight the borough’s many and varied successful businesses, supporting our priority to work with partners to help champion and enable economic growth and job-creation in the area.

“For the businesses, having the chance to celebrate and be recognised for their achievements on the public stage brings important benefits, including raising their stature and reputation, and boosting staff pride.

“This wonderful showcase of successful businesses goes from strength to strength each year and helps to boost confidence in the local economy, helping to create favourable conditions for investment, sustainable growth and job-creation.

“There are lots of brilliant businesses across the borough, so make sure you submit your entry to stand the chance of being honoured as 2018 Business of the Year. I must also take this opportunity to thank the sponsors, including main sponsor Noritake Itron, without whom this wonderful celebration of business excellence would not be possible.”

Businesses seeking more information or to enter can visit www.soea.co.uk or call Michaela Smith-Moore on 01493 846380.