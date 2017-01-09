Search

Bye bye North Norfolk Radio: Listeners react to changes at radio station which have left some reaching for power off button

09 January, 2017 - 14:31
Dick Hutchinson, pictured right, has left North Norfolk Radio prompting speculation over the station's future.

Archant

But station insists it is not closing.

8 Comments

Changes to a local radio station have prompted an angry response from some listeners.

North Norfolk Radio (NNR) has said goodbye to breakfast show presenter Dick Hutchinson after 10 years.

He has been replaced by Wayne Bavin from this morning (Monday).

But some listeners claim the station, which lists its address on its website as Stody, can no longer claim to be local as, they say, it is now output from outwith north Norfolk.

As well as NNR, Bevin’s Wake Up to Wayne show is broadcast across sister stations in Norwich and Lowestoft and the local 01263 number has been replaced by a freephone number.

And some of the station’s Facebook friends became irked when a post promoting the new breakfast show appeared to show it was posted in Ipswich.

Commenting on the changes, Nigel Robinson said: “Sorry Wayne, not your fault, but I for one won’t be listening as it’s no longer local radio. I think it’s disgraceful that Ofcom have wiped out yet another local licence and created another faceless money making exercise. Bye bye NNR, won’t be long before Heart buys it and makes it national.”

Ann Watkins said: “So sorry to hear of the demise of North Norfolk Radio, it will be sorely missed.”

Christina Millward asked: “Is it finishing?” And Darren Johnson replied: “All output broadcast from Radio Norwich from tomorrow (Monday). Wayne Bavin is being the network breakfast presenter for all three stations.”

The new show didn’t get off to a great start for one listener.

Deb Herbert said: “What have you done? I could have been listening to any breakfast show from any part of the country. There were no local road reports and the cool ride to school is for children in Old Catton - nice for them, but Old Catton is not in north Norfolk.”

Sandra Freeman added: “Sorry but I won’t be tuning in anymore, it’s not local is it?”

The response from the show’s producers didn’t help either.

Kevin Day said: “Says it all, posted from Ipswich!! Think you might need to change your Facebook settings if you want to still claim to be local. Plus I think you’ll need to change your strap line from North Norfolk for North Norfolk.”

However, not everyone was switching off to the changes.

Giving her verdict on the breakfast show via Twitter, Jen Jones said: “Sounding good @wbavin - different but good #WakeUpToWayne”

North Norfolk Radio this week insisted it remained committed to North Norfolk.

Promoting the show on its websites, it states: “Wayne is the new voice during your morning routine, bringing a smile to your face as you wake up along with great music and everything you need to know about the day ahead.

“Wayne was born in the North East back in the 1970s. After working on radio stations all over the country, he finally settled in East Anglia four years ago, and now calls it home.

“His two children Chloe and Josh keep him busy when he’s not talking nonsense down a microphone.”

8 comments

  • It will simply become just another "one size fits all" radio station, of which there are currently hundreds. No regionality, no personality and not worth listening to. It might still be there but the real North Norfolk Radio will be missed. Oh, and why can't we have Planet Rock on DAB up here.

    Mylen1um

Monday, January 9, 2017

    Mylen1um

    Monday, January 9, 2017

  • And not only are they moving it from being looocal, the new report has that nonsensical Scottish word 'outwith' in it. Please use the English language so we can read it comfortable boi!

    AE

Monday, January 9, 2017

    AE

    Monday, January 9, 2017

  • "Our loocal yookel radio station isn't loocal or yookel enough anymore! Waat a lood of squet, etc"

    Chutney Locker

Monday, January 9, 2017

    Chutney Locker

    Monday, January 9, 2017

  • Wayne was born in the 1970s? His broadcasting style was certainly reminiscent of the 1970s - this morning he made a "joke" about Susan Boyle being a dog and then talked about Kate Middleton's bum. I wasn't a huge fan of Rob Chandler, but compared to this childish, casual sexist moron, I'd gladly have him back. Sorry, Radio Norwich, but you've lost another listener here.

    alastair

Monday, January 9, 2017

    alastair

    Monday, January 9, 2017

  • North Norfolk Radio and Radio Norwich have been playing exactly the same music playlist for ages, it's nothing new.

    Bruce87

Monday, January 9, 2017

    Bruce87

    Monday, January 9, 2017

  • The way Anglian Radio (who own NNR, Radio Norwich & The Beach) are treating their listeners is appalling. I used to listen to Radio Norwich every day whilst driving to work, without a doubt Rob Chandler was the best local breakfast show I've listened to & he had ever increasing listening figures but around 2 months ago he was taken off air mid week with no explanation, never to be heard again. I assume he wasn't prepared to go along with Anglian Radio's new plans & they got rid of him. It is obvious that Anglian Radio have no interest in providing a local radio service to their listeners & are only interested in making as much money as possible. Hopefully Ofcom will strip them of their licence & we will get a true local service back.

    Rik O'Shea

Monday, January 9, 2017

    Rik O'Shea

    Monday, January 9, 2017

  • Remember Dick Hutchinson starting at the EDP when he was a wet behind the ears reporter. So long ago but seems like yesterday. He followed Keith Skipper and Tim Bishop to Radio Norfolk.

    budgie

Monday, January 9, 2017

    budgie

    Monday, January 9, 2017

  • North Norfolk Radio moved from Stody in November and now share offices with other stations in Norwich.

    JacktheBeard

Monday, January 9, 2017

    JacktheBeard

    Monday, January 9, 2017

