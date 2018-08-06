Rocky Horror Picture Show fans will love this film screening for lifeboat crew

The Rocky Horror Picture Show will be shown in Caister Picture: Cover Images Archant

A screening of the classic cult film The Rocky Horror Picture Show will raise funds for the independent Caister Lifeboat Station.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The film will be shown at Caister Community Cinema from 7.30pm on Friday, October 5 and film goers are being asked to dress up as characters from the movie, such as Riff Raff or Dr Frank N Furter.

It has been organised by East of England Co-op Funeral Services in Caister’s High Street.

As well as prizes for the best themed costume, viewers will also enjoy a complimentary glass of fizz and cinema-style snacks.

Katie Rogers, from the branch, said: “It promises to be a night of fun and laughter whilst raising funds for such a valuable service.”

Tickets cost £10, available from East of England Co-op Funeral Services at 72b High Street or call 01493 722380 or visit the Caister Community Cinema at the town council hall on Yarmouth Road every other Friday evening.