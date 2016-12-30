Caister students team up with business people for project

Caister Academy and Team Energise Caister Academy

Teams of Year 9 pupils from Caister Academy have been giving presentations to business judges as part of an enterprise project.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Throughout autumn, students have been working on a project to develop their knowledge of the local labour market. They were asked to gain a general understanding of the sector, specific knowledge about key roles, pathways into those role and the skills needed in the industry. Four teams were chosen to present to a panel of industry judges.

On December 15, the five judges judged on confidence, content quality, use of visual aids, team work, organisation and effective information sharing and Team Energise won the day.

As a reward, the students will spend a day in industry, learning first-hand about some of the roles they have researched.

The New Anglia Enterprise Adviser Network has attracted over 70 local business people to come forward to volunteer time and expertise to a local school or college.

Pictured are Team Energise, Year 9 students Chloe, Sophie, Maisie, Lucy, Finley and Siobhan, with academy principal Michelle Strong, Year 9 guidance manager Amanda Reeder, and Lisa Chandler, enterprise adviser and support services manager, GYB Services.