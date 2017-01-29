Search

Advanced search

Calling all Norfolk carers - get in touch if you need help

11:45 30 January 2017

Norfolk Carers wants to hear from people who are caring for friends or family who may benefit from some extra help. Picture: AlexRaths

Norfolk Carers wants to hear from people who are caring for friends or family who may benefit from some extra help. Picture: AlexRaths

Archant

A service which provides practical an emotional support for carers is urging people across Norfolk to get in touch if they think they could benefit from some extra help.

Comment
Norfolk Carers helps with practical and emotional support. Picture: Getty ImagesNorfolk Carers helps with practical and emotional support. Picture: Getty Images

Each year hundreds of people in Norfolk become unpaid carers for a family member or friend who, due to illness, disability, a mental health problem or an addiction, cannot cope without their support.

People often don’t realise they are carers, they’re a husband or wife, son, daughter, relation or friend. As a result, they often don’t take up any of the support which is on offer.

Norfolk Carers - a formal partnership of local carers’ support organisations, commissioned by Norfolk County Council and five NHS Clinical Commissioning Groups and led by Norfolk Carers Support - is reaching out to people across the county who are caring for someone and who might benefit from some extra help.

Kevin Vaughan from Norfolk Carers said: “We have support workers in your area who can provide individual support, meeting at your home or at a community venue of your choice. They can help you with any issues and concerns you may have about your role as a carer, as well as introducing you to local groups and helping you access grants and respite.”

Case study

Christine, 66, from South Norfolk cares for her husband who has Parkinson’s, and a number of other health problems.

She said: “The stress creeps up on you. You don’t realise you’re taking on more and more until you’re forced to take stock.”

The crunch came for Christine when she had a panic attack caused by the strain of trying to support her husband’s emotional health. Eventually, she found a lifeline during an open day in her local library where she met a Norfolk Carers support worker.

“It was the best thing that I could have done, finally I felt supported,” she said.

Through Norfolk Carers, Christine was able to access a learning grant, which allowed her to do a writing course. But, she says, more needs to be done to make carers aware of the information, advice and support available,

“Norfolk Carers is an excellent organisation but more carers need to know about them and get tailored help.”

Norfolk Carers is a one-stop service for carers in the county providing a range of services including practical and emotional support through a free Advice Line, Norfolk Carers Handbook, Time for You (breaks), Grants and Funding and Individual Support.

Get in touch

Call the team on 0808 808 9876, text only on 07497 002864, email info@norfolkcarers.org.uk or visit the website www.norfolkcarers.org.uk, Facebook page NorfolkCarers or on Twitter @norfolkcarers.

Keywords: NHS Norfolk County Council Facebook Norfolk County

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Great Yarmouth Mercury visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Great Yarmouth Mercury staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Great Yarmouth Mercury account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Other News

Gallery: Family and friends come together to celebrate the life of Lowestoft mother-of-five Sarah Wright

Yesterday, 20:05 Simon Ward
Sarah Wright's coffin is carried to the Crematorium at Gorleston by horse drawn carriage as Sarah wished. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Her story touched a community and today more than a hundred people came together to celebrate the life of a mother-of-five who embarked on a fundraising campaign to support her family’s future.

Weight loss group coach given award after her members shed around 550 stone last year

Yesterday, 17:14 Geraldine Scott
Sandra Forder, who has been awarded Weight Watchers diamond coach status. Photo: Weight Watchers

A weight loss coach has been recognised for her outstanding service to Weight Watchers members.

Parkdean Resorts plans £7.5m investment in East Anglian holiday parks

Yesterday, 17:03 Bethany Whymark
Vauxhall Holiday Park, Yarmouth. Picture: Nick Butcher

The UK’s largest holiday park operator is planning major improvements at sites in Norfolk and Suffolk as part of a multi-million pound national investment.

Repairs to be carried out on Lingwood road

Yesterday, 16:23 George Ryan
Road works will be carried out

Workmen will be carrying out one day of carriageway repairs in Lingwood.

Most Read

Man arrested after hit and run

Yesterday, 12:25 George Ryan
The crash in St Peters Road, Great Yarmouth. Photo: Chey Holland

A man has been arrested on suspicion of a hit and run in Great Yarmouth.

Read more
Great Yarmouth Police Investigation Centre

Pleasure Beach owner’s delight at major Great Yarmouth seaside development with £5m hotel

Yesterday, 14:48 Anthony Carroll
The Premier Inn planned for the seafront Collado Collins Architects

Ambitious plans to build a £5m Premier Inn hotel, Beefeater restaurant, a cinema and casino on Great Yarmouth’s seafront have been unveiled today.

Read more
Albert Jones

Person released from car after crash

Sunday, January 29, 2017 George Ryan
Police were called to the scene. Photo: Denise Bradley/Archant Library

Two fire crews have released a casualty from a vehicle after a crash in Great Yarmouth this evening (Sunday, January 29).

Read more
England Ambulance Service

Plans go on show for new hotel and casino

Yesterday, 10:22 Liz Coates
Pleasure Beach owner Albert Jones' proposed leisure complex called The Edge on wasteland next to the Pleasure Beach on South Denes. Casino, Bowling Alley, Cinema, Hotel, Bars and Restaurant. Picture: James Bass Copy: For: EDP News Eastern Daily Press © 2010 (01603) 772434

Plans to redevelop wasteland in Great Yarmouth and build a hotel, casino, and leisure development go on display this afternoon.

Read more
Albert Jones

Firm drafts in extra help for offshore windfarm jobs interviews

Yesterday, 10:27 Anne Edwards
3sun Group wind technician Dolphie Gray, who retrained from an oil and gas career four months ago and has been working on the Rampion offshore wind farm off Brighton, was on hand to give advice to hopeful new technicians.

More than 250 hopeful wind technicians were interviewed at a recruitment event in Great Yarmouth for over 100 new jobs at 3sun Group.

Read more

Local Weather

Overcast

Overcast

max temp: 6°C

min temp: 5°C

Five-day forecast

HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the Great
Yarmouth Mercury
e-edition today

Subscribe

Newsletter Sign Up