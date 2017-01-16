Search

Calls for food bank to help the villages

16 January, 2017 - 14:38
A foodbank collection. Photo: Sonya Duncan

Archant Norfolk Photographic © 2016

There have been calls to help the rural poor to access food banks.

County councillor for East Flegg Jonathon Childs is trying to organise a service to reach people in the villages.

He said people who live in the northern parishes have contacted him about their difficulties getting into town to access services.

A claimant who wishes to remain anonymous said she struggled with getting to a food bank.

“I think a mobile food bank would be great, I know when I started on Universal Credit it was really hard. I had no money and as I don’t drive I had to try and scrape together money for the bus fare to get to the food bank, as well as still trying to pay for school bits. It was really horrid. If it saves someone else from not going through that its worth it.

“It was bad, I must admit I did cry a few times when the kids were asleep.”

In order to get help from the foodbank you will need to be referred with a voucher.

Each foodbank works with different frontline professionals, such as doctors, health visitors, social workers and the Citizens Advice, who make referrals to the foodbank using a voucher.

The foodbank and referral agency use the voucher to gather some basic information. This will help them to identify the cause of the crisis, offer practical guidance and prepare suitable emergency food.

Once you have been issued with a voucher, you can exchange this for a minimum of three days’ emergency food at your nearest foodbank centre.

