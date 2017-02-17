Search

Campaign highlights impact of litter on Norfolk’s wildlife

15:10 17 February 2017

Nigel and Jenny Ford from Hardingham,Norfolk are starting Love Norfolk, Hate Liiter campaign asking every resident in Norfolk to collect one bag of litter next year. PHOTO: Nick Butcher

©archant2016

The impact of litter on Norfolk’s wildlife is being highlighted as part of a campaign to clean up the county.

The skulls of shrews found in drink cans during a recent litter pick in NorfolkThe skulls of shrews found in drink cans during a recent litter pick in Norfolk

Nigel Ford, who launched the LOVE Norfolk, HATE Litter campaign said there have been numerous cases of dead animals being seen during litter picks around the county.

These shrew skulls were found in drink cans during a recent litter pick.

Mr Ford, 68, from Hardingham near Dereham, said: “The impact litter has on wildlife is one of the key reasons why I’m running this campaign.

“Shrews, voles and mice are the main victims we’ve seen. They often get trapped in drink cans and die of starvation or from stress.”

The RSPCA receives more than 5,000 calls a year regarding animals being harmed or killed by litter.

Mr Ford said: “Norfolk’s wildlife is one of the great things about the county. We hope to raise awareness and encourage people to stop dumping cans and urge people to get out and do litter picks and take pride in the county.”

The LOVE Norfolk, HATE Litter campaign launched in September.

Its ambition is to see every resident of Norfolk complete at least one litter pick.

The campaign has been backed by eight Norfolk councils and organisations including CPRE, The Country Land and Business Association (CLA) and the Norfolk Club.

Three Norfolk MPs, Keith Simpson, Henry Bellingham and Clive Lewis have completed litter picks as part of the campaign and Mr Ford hopes other MPs will do so.

Mr Ford wants people to record their litter collections on www.litteraction.org.uk under the LOVE Norfolk, HATE Litter site so the amount collected can be seen.

An online think tank has been formed from like-minded people across the county, to discuss issues and put in place litter prevention measures.

Mr Ford is working with cadet groups and is hoping to work with Norfolk police to crackdown on drinkers littering with bottles in parks and other areas.

Mr Ford said: “There has been some great enthusiasm and support but we do need more people to get involved.”

To find out more about the campaign, e mail Mr Ford at legindrof@btinternet.com

