Search

Advanced search

Campaigner who fought for coastal defences dies

15:28 30 December 2016

With mayor Cllr Malcolm Bird

With mayor Cllr Malcolm Bird

Archant

Warm tributes have been paid to a gentleman campaigner whose quiet, determined efforts helped to bring a £600,000 coastal defence scheme to a vulnerable Norfolk village.

Comment

Ten years ago the Government ruled out any protection for erosion-hit Scratby leaving dozens of homes at risk and threatening the seaside economy.

For engineer Jim Bratton it was a call to arms, triggering a long campaign which overturned Government thinking and secured a legacy that has saved some 135 homes.

He died on Christmas Day, aged 79.

The scheme to lay 1,300 gabions (rock-filled cages) along almost a kilometre of unprotected sandy cliffs was completed this year.

Leading the tributes Robert Stephenson, chairman of Scratby Coastal Erosion Group (SCEG) and fellow founder, hailed his quiet way of getting things done, adding: “Everybody loved him. It’s just a great loss to the community. He was a real champion.”

Great Yarmouth MP Brandon Lewis said: “He was a lovely guy who genuinely cared about that stretch of coast and did his homework. He always cut to the chase, but was immensely polite with it.

“He was pretty much apolitical, he was just interested in what you were doing.”

Former Labour MP Tony Wright said every minister had been impressed with how the campaign had been waged “logically and sensibly.”

“It was all about the actual project, that was the main thing - the people in the community losing their homes and encouraging the Government to take them seriously. He was a true gentleman,” he added.

Mr Bratton was born in Watford, an only child. He went to Watford Grammar School and worked for Kodak in the town, retaining a life-long passion for photography.

National Service saw him posted to Singapore in the RAF.

He met and married his first wife in Watford and they had two children James and Sandra. Later he emigrated to South Africa where he set up his own anti-corrosion company and met his second wife Sheila.

After ten years they returned to the UK to Aberdeen and then to Norfolk where they fell in love with Scratby.

Son James said he had never seen a more devoted couple. He added that his father was passionate about helping others.

As well as working hard in the background for SCEG Mr Bratton was also chairman of the Scratby and California Club and for the Esplanade residents group.

For many years he was also the Great Yarmouth Mercury’s village correspondent reporting on community issues and events, stepping back only recently due to ill health.

Friend and current correspondent Linda Lodge said Mr Bratton was an easy man to warm to, highly intelligent and with a quiet wisdom that meant he always gave good advice.

She described him as a good friend who kept his humour to the end.

Mr Bratton was also involved in the local bowls scene and was chairman of Ormesby outdoor bowls.

In October, Age Concern handed him a special award for his dedication and service to his village.

He leaves two children and three grandchildren. His wife Sheila sadly died in October.

The funeral service has yet to be arranged.

Keywords: Brandon Lewis United Kingdom South Africa Aberdeen

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Great Yarmouth Mercury visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Great Yarmouth Mercury staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Great Yarmouth Mercury account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Other News

Drink driver disqualified after van crash

35 minutes ago Peter Walsh
Photo: Library

A man has been banned from driving after he admitted to drink driving following a van crash.

Broads funding cut by £1m over the last five years but rising again by 2020

11:38 Geraldine Scott
Sailing in the Broads. Picture: James Bass

Government funding for the Broads has been cut by £1m over the last five years, figures have revealed.

Plans to convert old Market Place bank

11:26 Kieran Lynch
The old Lloyds site pictured in 2012 Picture: James Bass

The old Lloyds bank site on Great Yarmouth’s Market Place could be turned into somewhere to eat, drink and live.

Campaigner who fought for coastal defences dies

37 minutes ago Liz Coates
With mayor Cllr Malcolm Bird

Warm tributes have been paid to a gentleman campaigner whose quiet, determined efforts helped to bring a £600,000 coastal defence scheme to a vulnerable Norfolk village.

Most Read

New lease of life for landmark Star Hotel in Great Yarmouth

Wed, 17:12 Liz Coates
Howard Bossick and his son Paul have taken over The Star hotel in Great Yarmouth after it closed suddenly last year. They have employed former manager Sonya Ward and duty manager Emma Wright and plan to open near Easter. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2016

New owners at a landmark Great Yarmouth hotel are ploughing a six figure sum into its refurbishment.

Read more
London

Updated: Flood alerts issued across Norfolk and Suffolk

Tue, 22:20 George Ryan
A flood warning has been issued on December 27 for large parts of the Broads. Photo: Environment Agency

Flood alerts were issued for parts of the Broads tonight - but the night seems to be passing off without incident.

Read more
Environment Agency

Police appeal after Christmas weekend burglary in Gorleston

Wed, 11:05 David Hannant

Police are appealing for information after a Christmas burglary in Gorleston.

Read more

Granny robbed while walking with granddaughter

Yesterday, 10:27 George Ryan
Picture: Joe Giddens/PA Wire

A grandmother was robbed by two other women while she was walking with her granddaughter in Gorleston.

Read more

Car crash in Great Yarmouth

Tue, 14:13 George Ryan
There has been a crash in Runham Road. Photo: Denise Bradley

Fire crews were called to a crash in Great Yarmouth this morning (December 27).

Read more

Most Commented

Calls continue for Acle Straight dualling despite planned safety upgrades

09:00 Kieran Lynch
Acle Straight seen from the air. Photo: Mike Page

Local leaders are confident the dualling of the Acle Straight will happen, despite another year of no confirmed plans.

Read more
Brandon Lewis

Plans to convert old Market Place bank

11:26 Kieran Lynch
The old Lloyds site pictured in 2012 Picture: James Bass

The old Lloyds bank site on Great Yarmouth’s Market Place could be turned into somewhere to eat, drink and live.

Read more
Great Yarmouth Borough Council

Local Weather

Overcast

Overcast

max temp: 4°C

min temp: 3°C

Five-day forecast

HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the Great
Yarmouth Mercury
e-edition today

Subscribe

Newsletter Sign Up