Camplings Linen unveils new £5m laundry in Great Yarmouth

Camplings new commercial laundry at Great Yarmouth. MD Richard Turvill. Picture: ANTONY KELLY Archant Norfolk 2017

A family-run business has unveiled its new multi-million pound laundry, completing a three-year development.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Close You currently have JavaScript disabled, functionality will be limited Camplings Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in. Camplings new commercial laundry at Great Yarmouth. Picture: ANTONY KELLY Camplings new commercial laundry at Great Yarmouth. Picture: ANTONY KELLY Camplings new commercial laundry at Great Yarmouth. Picture: ANTONY KELLY Camplings new commercial laundry at Great Yarmouth. Picture: ANTONY KELLY Camplings new commercial laundry at Great Yarmouth. MD Richard Turvill. Picture: ANTONY KELLY Camplings new commercial laundry at Great Yarmouth. MD Richard Turvill. Picture: ANTONY KELLY Camplings new commercial laundry at Great Yarmouth. MD Richard Turvill. Picture: ANTONY KELLY Camplings new commercial laundry at Great Yarmouth. MD Richard Turvill. Picture: ANTONY KELLY Camplings new commercial laundry at Great Yarmouth. Picture: ANTONY KELLY Camplings new commercial laundry at Great Yarmouth. Picture: ANTONY KELLY Camplings new commercial laundry at Great Yarmouth. Picture: ANTONY KELLY Camplings new commercial laundry at Great Yarmouth. MD Richard Turvill. Picture: ANTONY KELLY Camplings new commercial laundry at Great Yarmouth. Picture: ANTONY KELLY Camplings new commercial laundry at Great Yarmouth. An old photo of the workers outside the factory. Picture: supplied Camplings new commercial laundry at Great Yarmouth. Picture: supplied Camplings new commercial laundry at Great Yarmouth. Photo from 1890. Picture: supplied



















0 1 / 15

Camplings Linen has launched its new 30,000sq/ft laundry plant on Harfrey’s Industrial Estate, Great Yarmouth, an investment in excess of £5m.

The new site, a transformed warehouse, means the company can now increase its capacity by 25pc and is capable of processing 500,000 pieces of linen a week.

Within it the company has installed innovative technology to increase its efficiency, including a new “sky-track” system, which sees 250 laundry bags travel around the roof of the warehouse, from initial wash to final press.

However, despite the reduction in manual handling, the new facility has allowed to company to created 10 additional new jobs.

Managing director Richard Turvill said: “There is a sense of relief in completing the project, but mainly a great amount of pride in the realisation of this vision. It was a massive investment for the company and with any investment there is a degree of pressure - but when it is your family’s money it is even more concerning. However, I’m incredibly pleased to see this result.”

The company, which was founded in the town in around 1870, caters for hotels, restaurants and leisure centres, among others, which Mr Turvill says makes Great Yarmouth an ideal hot spot for the plant.

He added: “Great Yarmouth and Norfolk both have rich histories of tourism and Yarmouth in particular has strong infrastructure and people who are willing to work together, which is particularly helpful for businesses like us.”

Mr Turvill’s mother Marina, a former managing director herself, said: “I’m incredibly proud of the whole project. It was a huge investment which was a very brave one for the company to have made. It looks amazing.”

All of the laundry staff from Southtown Road have transferred to the new factory, though the site remains with the company as an administration base.

The new facility will also make use of an on-site borehole and recycling where possible to reduce water consumption, with hopes it will cut consumption by around 40pc and excess heat to limit energy consumption.