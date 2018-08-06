Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

It’s the Tour de Broads where we’ve none of the gear and not much idea

PUBLISHED: 08:03 24 August 2018 | UPDATED: 09:50 24 August 2018

Thalia and I at the start when she's confident she will chat all the way round. Picture contributed

Thalia and I at the start when she's confident she will chat all the way round. Picture contributed

Archant

My seven-year-old is sure she can cycle 25 miles, but will she stop talking and actually do it?

A fair amount of greenery was collected on the way. Picture contributedA fair amount of greenery was collected on the way. Picture contributed

For cyclists in Copenhagen, the average cycling speed is 15.5 km/h (9.6 mph). On a racing bicycle, a reasonably fit rider can ride at 40 km/h (25 mph) on flat surface.

So says Internet know it all Wikipedia when I ask what is the average cycle speed. I’ve no idea why, in these Big Brother days when computers seem to know where you are at all times, it didn’t realise I wanted Norfolk not Copenhagen information.

I was trying to plan how long it would take Thalia and I to cycle our furthest ever, the 25-mile leg of the Tour de Broads (TdeB), so we could meet her big sisters in the city afterwards, medals (hopefully) around our necks.

The live music was, of course, put on for our benefit, says Thalia. Picture contributedThe live music was, of course, put on for our benefit, says Thalia. Picture contributed

Seven-year-old Thalia loves pedalling and after leaving big sister Keola and I trailing in the Diss 10 mile Cyclathon earlier this year, she was adamant 25 miles would be easy.

But when I’m waiting in the cross wind somewhere near Caistor St Edmund while she picks yet another dandelion leaf for the two toy rabbits in her bicycle basket, I’m not convinced we’re going to finish the rest of the 20 or so miles.

She has two speeds; so fast I can barely keep up, and slow enough to kick every long stalk on the verge. These are sandwiched with extended periods of stopping, often to take a closer look at something – a nice garden, a thistle, a white stone; or to pick something - I’d forgotton it was blackberry season as well as dandelion time - or just to repeat, at length, what she was saying before I’d interrupted her with a ‘wait for me/stop at the end/keep in/keep in some more/get off the verge/please don’t run into me/keep going we’re doing great’ instruction.

Our Tour de Broads ride involved stopping for a chat to some pigs. Picture contributedOur Tour de Broads ride involved stopping for a chat to some pigs. Picture contributed

Her non-stop chat ranges from how we could wait for an uphill to turn into a downhill to suggesting that drivers slow down because they wanted to see her rabbits, to insisting the live band we stopped to watch, and the pigs, and the bunting, and the sheep, were there because they knew we’d need nice views on TdeB day.

Drivers passing us were wonderfully patient, but best of all were the other cyclists. We were very definitely at the back of the 25-mile riders, but the 75-mile route riders joined us at Loddon; nearly all of them said ‘well done, you can do this’ and made her feel really proud as they passed.

Thalia pointed out that their special tops, squashy pants and riding in a group helped them pedal faster, but every word of praise helped her put in extra effort and once we even passed a particularly interesting gate without having to stop because a group of four bikers rode with us for a bit.

Thalia was delighted to tell the finish line commentator all about her 25 mile ride. Picture contributedThalia was delighted to tell the finish line commentator all about her 25 mile ride. Picture contributed

I think that without that encouragement we’d still be walking up a hill somewhere – and maybe I did suggest around the 20 mile mark that if we didn’t get a move on they’d shut the finish line and we wouldn’t get a medal.

We finished in just under six hours. Thalia loved the applause as she arrived for her well earned medal and her rabbits even got a medal from the Tour de Broads team too.

As we recover with tea and cake at the finish, and in that small Norfolk world way bumping into number one’s friend Sacha working in the Whitlingham Cafe, I’m ignoring a bit of a sore bottom, and we’re talking about doing another 25 mile TdeB in the spring. Then a young family who had completed the 50-mile leg are announced at the finish line.

Medals galore: Thalia received a Tour de Broads medal, as did her passenger bunnies, plus a special award water bottle for completing her longest ever distance. Picture contributedMedals galore: Thalia received a Tour de Broads medal, as did her passenger bunnies, plus a special award water bottle for completing her longest ever distance. Picture contributed

We stand up to applaud and I know what’s coming.

“I could do 50 miles,” says Thalia.

Topic Tags:

Other News

Cancellations and delays on trains between Norwich, the coast, and London

07:49 Eleanor Pringle
A Greater Anglia train. Picture: Sonya Duncan

A number of trains have been cancelled between Norwich and the coast this morning, as well as delays to London.

People of Norfolk urged to have their say on who leads county’s fire service

Yesterday, 22:49 Peter Walsh
Norfolk Police and Crime Commisssioner Lorne Green. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

As a public consultation into the future governance of Norfolk’s fire service enters its final two weeks, the public have been urged to give their feedback.

Find out how our schools performed in their GCSE results

Yesterday, 17:17 Anthony Carroll
Students at Great Yarmouth Charter Academy collecting their GCSE results 2018. Principle Barry Smith with two high achievers Emanuel Correia and Adam Easey. Picture: Inspiration Trust/Angela Sharpe

Hundreds of teenagers have received their GCSE results today amid scenes of celebration - and in some cases disappointment.

Video: Help to keep beach free of rubbish at final EDP Big Coast Clean Up

Yesterday, 16:57 Anthony Carroll
Chief reporter Anthony Carroll tries out the speical children's litter pickers Picture: Joe Norton

Grab a litter picker and join our crusade to keep the region’s scenic beaches free of rubbish.

Most Read

Man stuffed injured baby seagull into bin as onlookers watched in “disbelief”

Tue, 13:32 Eleanor Pringle
The car park at St Francis Way. Picture: Archant

Witnesses have spoken of their “disbelief” as they watched a man kick a baby seagull across a Great Yarmouth car park, before stuffing the injured animal into a waste bin.

Read more

Splashpad closed due to re-chlorination incident

Yesterday, 09:29 Anthony Carroll
Gorleston splashpad. Photo: Lauren De Boise

Gorleston’s splashpad was closed yesterday due to an incident with a user leading to it needing to be re-chlorinated.

Read more
Great Yarmouth Borough Council

“We are at our complete wits’ end with worry” - Dad’s emotional appeal for missing 12-year-old son

Monday, August 6, 2018 Sophie Wyllie
Dylan Blower, 12, who has gone missing from his home in Southtown near Great Yarmouth. Pcture: DAMIEN BLOWER

Searches are taking place for a 12-year-old boy who has gone missing from home.

Read more
Trafalgar College

Manager of Great Yarmouth amusement arcade stole more than £36,000 to fund gambling addiction, court hears

Wed, 17:17 Christine Cunningham
Norwich Crown Court. Picture Adrian Judd.

A manager of a Great Yarmouth amusement arcade stole more than £36,000 from his employer after becoming addicted to gambling, a court heard.

Read more
Stephen Holt

Video: Demolition work starts on Pontins blaze site

Mon, 08:45 Anthony Carroll
The demolition began today at the former Pontins site in Hemsby. Picture: Anglian Demolition and Asbestos Ltd.

Demolition crews have begun work at the former Pontins holiday park in Hemsby,

Read more

Local Weather

Overcast

Overcast

max temp: 18°C

min temp: 10°C

Five-day forecast

Show Job Lists

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the Great
Yarmouth Mercury
e-edition today

Subscribe

Newsletter Sign Up

Great Yarmouth Mercury weekly newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy