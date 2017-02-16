Can you help antiques show Salvage Hunters on their quest for Norfolk filming locations?

Salvage Hunters: Drew Pritchard and his team are on the look out for locations in Norfolk for the show. Do you know of any? Photo supplied by Curve Media Curve Media

Salvage Hunters, the popular Quest TV and Discovery Channel show, is heading to Norfolk but needs your help to find great places to film.

The programme, now in its eleventh series, follows Drew Pritchard, an architectural salvage and antiques expert, as he scours the country in search of unusual objects.

Drew has visited everywhere from grand stately homes to private collectors, buying items such as 16th century oak tables and six foot disco balls.

The show airs to more than half a million people in the UK as well as millions worldwide, and has previously recorded specials in Germany, Norway and Ireland.

Salvage Hunters will be heading to Nelson’s County over the coming months, but the team are currently in need of suggestions for hidden gems to visit.

Turning to local residents and antiques aficionados for help, the show are asking anyone who knows of any places selling weird and wonderful objects in the area to get in touch.

If you know of somewhere that might be right for Drew, call 020 3179 0092 or email salvagehunters@curvemedia.com