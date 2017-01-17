Can you help find this miracle cat a new home?

Mr Tinkles needs a new home. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk Archant

This is Mr Tinkle. Back in the summer, around the beginning of June, a rehoming centre had a call to say a black cat had been hit by a car.

Poor Tinkle had been run over and he was rushed him to the vets with a badly broken jaw.

The vets wired his jaw up and he stayed like that for three months enjoying lots of cuddles in a foster home.

When he was due to have his wire out it had not healed enough so the poor little cat had to wait another couple of weeks.

Once he was well he was moved to the cattery for rehoming, the stress of hearing and smelling the other cats caused him to come down with pancreatitis

The RSPCA East Norfolk branch though he was so ill they might lose him. However, after this episode he recovered well.

But then sadly he was found to have a severe eye problem. Needless to say Tinkle had to have his eye removed after weeks of medication and trying to save it.

Tinkle is now in a foster home and will be rehomed from there to save him worrying.

Debra Cook said he was a lovely cat, “Through all this he has never been anything but a model patient.

“We want Tinkle to be happy and are looking for a quiet home with no other pets and someone who will love and care for him.

“He truly is a nice natured cat and we have all grown very fond of him.

“His stitches come out next week and then he can hopefully be off to his forever home.

“We think Tinkle is around 6-8 years of age but he loves to play, loves to snooze and is very partial to a cat nip toy, or a Dreamie cat treat.”

• If you are interested in giving him a home then please email rspcaeastnorfolk@aol.com