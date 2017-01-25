Search

Can you help Maureen’s last wish come true to display her Great Yarmouth inspired embroidery in public?

25 January, 2017 - 10:31
Derek Wright with the embroidery by his late wife, Maureen, depicting eight Yarmouth historical buildings and the Lydia Eva she made from drawings by her brother, Anthony Dugdale. Anthony drew them for the Great Yarmouth Mercury in the late 1970s. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Derek Wright with the embroidery by his late wife, Maureen, depicting eight Yarmouth historical buildings and the Lydia Eva she made from drawings by her brother, Anthony Dugdale. Anthony drew them for the Great Yarmouth Mercury in the late 1970s. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Copyright: Archant 2017

A widower is hoping to make one of his late wife’s last wishes come true by getting her embroidery displayed in public.

Derek Wright’s talented seamstress and artist wife, Maureen, died eight months ago.

In her will, she asked that one of her most prized works, an embroidery depicting eight historic buildings in Great Yarmouth and the Lydia Eva, be shown in a public place.

The needlework is inspired by drawings made by her brother, Anthony Dugdale, who sketched images of some of the borough’s best-loved buildings for the Eastern Daily Press’s sister paper, the  Great Yarmouth Mercury, in the late 1970s.

Mr Wright, 87, of Magdalen Square, Gorleston, hopes that her work will get the recognition it deserves.

He added: “She was a marvellous artist and very talented. She never went to art school but knew 14 different crafts.”

The couple met during a Saturday dance at the Britannia Pier, and were married a year later in 1950 before Mr Wright started his national service.

Mrs Wright was originally from Fritton but grew up in Leicester and Mr Wright is a proud Yorkshireman.

Email george.ryan@archant.co.uk if you can display the item prominently in public.

