Burning car on coast linked to Broads’ village burglary

A car fire in Hopton is being linked to a burglary a few miles away in a Broads’ village.

Emergency services were called to the blaze in Coast Road around 12.30am on Tuesday morning.

One fire crew from Gorleston took around half an hour to deal with the blaze.

Police said the car, a Volvo estate, was being linked to a burglary in Beccles Road, St Olaves, at around 9.30pm on Monday.

A number of items of garden machinery were stolen.

The blaze is being treated as arson.

A police spokesman said there was nothing to indicate the car had been stolen.

The stop message from the fire service came through at 1.21pm.

Fire crews said they used breathing apparatus while tackling the blaze.

Anyone with information is asked to call Norfolk Police via 101 quoting crime number eight and November 13.

Alternatively witnesses can call Crimestoppers anonymously via 0800 555111.