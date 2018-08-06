Man arrested and car seized following morning of destruction

A man been arrested following reports of a car being driven erratically and crashing into other vehicles.

A man has been arrested after multiple cars were damaged in Gorleston. Photo: Great Yarmouth Police.

In the early hours of this morning (Saturday, September 8) police were called to Gorleston.

Great Yarmouth Police subsequently arrested a man and seized the car he had been driving - a gold BMW.

Photos posted to the Great Yarmouth Police twitter page show the extent of the damage caused to the car.

The driver’s side front wing is severely dented, with the front right tyre punctured and the back right wheel completely stripped of the tyre.

Enquiries into the incident are ongoing.