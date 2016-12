Car crash in Great Yarmouth

There has been a crash in Runham Road. Photo: Denise Bradley ©Archant Photographic 2010

Fire crews were called to a crash in Great Yarmouth this morning (December 27).

Appliances from Great Yarmouth and Gorleston attended the crash in Runham Road at 11.13 am.

The crews provided vehicle and scene safety and assisted the ambulance service with casualty care.