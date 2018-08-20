Residents’ group angry that “cash-strapped council” are footing the bill for Hemsby fire

The demolition began today at the former Pontins site in Hemsby. Picture: Anglian Demolition and Asbestos Ltd. Anglian Demolition and Asbestos Ltd.

Residents of Hemsby have reacted to the fire at the former Pontins site with disappointment, but not suprise.

Kim McAdoo is the chairman of the Hemsby Action Group. She said: “This doesn’t come as a surprise really. The site has been left derelict for years.

“We frequently report trespassers on site as there are large gaps in the fence, but the police are too stretched to go out there all the time. We call 101 as well as reporting it to the council but nothing seems to get done.”

Mrs McAdoo, who lives in Hemsby, continued: “It was only a matter of time, and the cash-strapped council will have to foot the bill. I don’t think it’s an exaggeration to say that the site being in this state is putting people’s lives in danger.

“It’s 22 acres worth of land and backs onto a lot of properties. A fire this big could have had a major impact.”