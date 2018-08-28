Police want to speak to this woman after cash was taken from the till in Poundland
PUBLISHED: 12:29 14 November 2018 | UPDATED: 12:29 14 November 2018
Norfolk Police
Police are appealing for help to trace a woman following a theft in Great Yarmouth.
It happened at around midday on Saturday October 20 when £60 was stolen from a till in Poundland in the Market Place.
Officers have now released a CCTV image of a woman they would like to speak in connection with the incident.
Anyone who may know the woman should contact Op Solve via 101 or investigate@norfolk.pnn.police.uk quoting crime reference 36/65691/18.
Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.