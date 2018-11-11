CCTV shows man wanted in connection with burglary in Martham

CCTV footage shows man wanted in connection with Martham burglary. Picture: Norfolk Police Archant

CCTV footage shows a man who is wanted in connection with a burglary in Martham which saw a suspect attempt to steal a quad bike.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

CCTV footage shows man wanted in connection with Martham burglary. Picture: Norfolk Police CCTV footage shows man wanted in connection with Martham burglary. Picture: Norfolk Police

A spokesperson for Norfolk Police said the burglary happened in Cess Road between 8pm on Wednesday October 24 and 7.30am on Thursday October 25.

Suspects entered an outbuilding and attempted to steal a quad bike.

CCTV footage shows man wanted in connection with Martham burglary. Picture: Norfolk Police CCTV footage shows man wanted in connection with Martham burglary. Picture: Norfolk Police

Officers have now released CCTV images of a man they would like to speak to in connection with the incident.

Anyone who may be able to identify the man, or anyone with information, should contact PC Chris Martin at Great Yarmouth Police Station on 101 quoting reference 36/66853/18.

Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.