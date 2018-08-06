Charity fun day at Dutchy’s Tavern in California raises over £1,500

Dutchy's fun day was a huge success Archant

An annual charity fundraiser which took place at Sunbeach Holiday Village in California raised just under £1,800 in spite of unexpectedly strong winds.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Lots of fun was had at the charity fundraiser held at Sunbeach Holiday Village Lots of fun was had at the charity fundraiser held at Sunbeach Holiday Village

It was the sixth consecutive charity day that Diane Spooner has organised at Dutchy’s Tavern which has seen many local charities benefit from it in the past.

This year the money was raised in aid of two charities, ENFG, a local group for people with autism and learning difficulties and Love in Action, a project for the homeless.

The live entertainment and fundraising games proved to be a big hit with the crowds which included tombolas and hook a duck.

Mrs Spooner said: “We were up against the elements and the main gazebo was completely destroyed but the crowds came out to support us throughout the day.”

Lots of fun was had by all including on the space hopper race track and the pig racing.