Chas and Dave still due to perform at Great Yarmouth festival despite cancer diagnosis

Chas and Dave Archant

Star musicians Chas and Dave are still due to perform at an inaugural music festival in Great Yarmouth after news broke one of the popular duo has cancer.

Chas and Dave are due to take to the stage of the Summer Beats Music Festival at Great Yarmouth Racecourse on Saturday, July 29.

On Monday it was revealed Chas Hodges has been diagnosed with cancer of the oesophagus, leading to shows in Norwich and Milton Keynes this month being rescheduled.

Gary Cole, from Summer Beats Music Festival, said that the duo’s appearance was still “going ahead” and offered his best wishes to the piano player, behind such hits as Rabbit and Gertcha.

Mr Cole said: “It is one of those horrible situations and obviously all our fingers are crossed for him.”

Chas and Dave are headlining the festival with Boney M, Stooshe and The Anyones.

Visit www.summerbeats.co.uk