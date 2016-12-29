Chas and Dave to headline Great Yarmouth’s debut music festival along with Boney M and Stooshe

Chas and Dave are expected to play at the festival. Photo: Matt Crossick/PA Wire

Cockney legends Chas and Dave are set to headline at Great Yarmouth’s first music festival.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Summer Beats Music Festival is scheduled to take place at Great Yarmouth Racecourse in Jellicoe Road on Saturday, July 29.

The East End singers will be bringing their classic repertory to the festival.

Also on the line up is Caribbean disco act Boney M, featuring Maizie Williams, and British RnB girl band Stooshe.

Gates open at 10am and the first live act will start at 11am. Festival gates and the car park will close at 11pm.

Children’s entertainment includes the Adventure Playground, Bouncy Castle, Street Performers, Face Painting, Fairground rides and Super Heroes.

The super early bird adult tickets cost £27.50 (including a booking fee). For children (5-17 year olds) the price is £22 (with a booking fee).

If you buy any nine (adult or child) tickets then you can contact organisers for a free ticket.

For more details go to: www.summerbeats.co.uk