Child hit by car in Great Yarmouth

The ambulance at the scene in Great Yarmouth Photo: Liz Coates Archant

A child has reportedly been hit by a car in Great Yarmouth this evening.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

An ambulance, paramedic car, and police vehicle were at the scene close to St George’s Park at around 5.50pm.

Rush hour traffic was held up but the road remained open.

One man at the scene said the child was a girl who looked to be around six years old.

The nature of her injuries is not known.