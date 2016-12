Chimney fire at Gorleston home

The fire service was called to a chimney blaze this afternoon (December 30).

A called came into the emergency services at about 3.20pm to the fire at a home in on Lower Cliff Road, Gorleston.

A crew from Gorleston fire station attended and used chimney equipment to extinguish.