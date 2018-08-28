Head to the great indoors for festive family fun and multiple games in Yarmouth

Cribs and Bibs is staging a Christmas Extravaganza with the Sentinel Leisure Trust at Great Yarmouth's Marina Centre Picture: Hayley Youd Hayley Youd

A colourful festive atmosphere created by bouncy apparatus, stalls, and games is set to flood a seafront venue in Great Yarmouth.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The event, called Christmas Extravaganza, is coming to the Marina Centre after a string of sell-out similar fun sessions elsewhere.

It is being staged by Boundary Road-based Cribs and Bibs with the Marina Centre’s operators The Sentinel Leisure Trust on December 1 and 2.

Organiser Shane Hynes said a whac-a-mole, reindeer rodeo, inflatable hungry hippo game, soft play for little-ones, and giant snow globe were among the attractions which were aimed at all ages.

And in a bid to protect the pockets of hard-pressed parents there is single entrance fee and limited numbers to ensure that everyone booking one of three two-hour time slots each day can have a go on everything instead of simmering in queues and leaving disappointed.

Mr Hynes who runs the inflatable business, baby shop and play centre with his partner Hayley Youd, said the pair were sensitive to what people wanted and how much they were prepared to spend.

“We want people to go there and experience everything not cram them because then people are unhappy if they don’t get on everything.

“I do these events because I don’t think there is much out there like this. This way people can experience everything and have as much fun as they want.”

He said one of the most popular draws was the snow globe, with its falling flurries of the white stuff, which was free to enjoy although there will be an extra charge for a photograph.

The couple has staged four previous Christmas fun days was well as regular summer events.

Previous events have been at the King’s Centre, but the partnership with Sentinel means adding funds to the charities supported by the leisure trust.

They have generally sold-out in advance but there will be a few tickets on the door this year.

Saturday times are 10.30-12.30pm, 1.30-3.30pm and 4-6pm.

On Sunday the slots are 9-11am, 12-2pm and 2.30-4.40pm.

Tickets are £7.95 a child, £2 an adult, under ones are free.

To book visit the Cribs and Bibs inflatables website by clicking this link.