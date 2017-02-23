Search

Advanced search

Church roof blown off Gorleston Baptist Church by strong gust as Storm Doris takes hold

23 February, 2017 - 13:31
The roof has collapsed on Gorleston Baptist Church after a strong gust of wind. Photo: David Hannant

The roof has collapsed on Gorleston Baptist Church after a strong gust of wind. Photo: David Hannant

Archant

Drop-in centre volunteers have spoken of their shock as strong winds tore a section of roof from Gorleston Baptist Church as they set up for lunch.

The church operates as a food bank on Thursday and was an hour away from handing out food to those who needed it, with up to 70 people expected to attend.

Around a dozen people from The Well Drop-in Centre were preparing to serve lunch, when, at around 11.15am, the roof of the church’s back hall caved in under strong winds.

One man was injured after being hit on the head by a piece of falling masonry. He was taken to nearby doctor’s surgery, but is now understood to be home.

Liz Townson, manager of The Well, said: “It was such a shock. It’s had a huge impact, as we have had to cancel the drop in and food bank services until we are told the hall is safe to go into.

“However, we are grateful that only one person was injured, as had it happened an hour later it could have been much, much worse.”

A man, who gave his name only as Steve, said he was in the room when the roof came down.

MORE: Thousands of homes without power in Norfolk and Forest Heath area as Storm Doris hits region
“I was sitting in the room and it just missed me. Everyone in that building in that church was blessed.

“The noise was horrendous. It was like nothing I have ever heard. The wind just picked it up and it came crashing down.”

Winds of up to 90mph have been forecast as Storm Doris takes hold.

The Met Office has issued a weather warning for wind.

Keywords: Met Office

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Great Yarmouth Mercury visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Great Yarmouth Mercury staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Great Yarmouth Mercury account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Other News

Roof collapse, chip stalls shut, traffic lights down as Storm Doris takes hold

13:54 George Ryan

Strong winds are continuing to batter the region, as storm Doris takes hold.

Church roof blown off Gorleston Baptist Church by strong gust as Storm Doris takes hold

13:31 George Ryan and David Hannant

Drop-in centre volunteers have spoken of their shock as strong winds tore a section of roof from Gorleston Baptist Church as they set up for lunch.

Tour de Broads gets a new home for this summer’s cycle extravaganza

12:46 Dan Grimmer

The hugely popular cycling event Tour de Broads has found a new home for the start and finish of this year’s summer ride.

Committees to look at waterways, boating lake, tidal defences and flooding in Great Yarmouth and Gorleston

14:47 Anthony carroll

Great Yarmouth Borough Council is inviting people to attend two area committees, which are taking place in the Great Yarmouth and Gorleston areas over the next fortnight.

Most Read

Roof collapse, chip stalls shut, traffic lights down as Storm Doris takes hold

13:54 George Ryan

Strong winds are continuing to batter the region, as storm Doris takes hold.

Read more
Met Office

Police search for wanted man

Tue, 14:41 George Ryan

Police are appealing for help from the public to trace a man who is wanted.

Read more
Norfolk Police

Spate of dead seals washed up on Norfolk coast continues

Mon, 11:57 Louisa Baldwin

Fresh sightings of dead seals and porpoises on Happisburgh and Great Yarmouth beaches have raised concern over what could be lurking off the Norfolk coast.

Read more

Church roof blown off by wind

13:36 George Ryan

There are reports of a church roof being blown off by the wind.

Read more

Stretch of busy Great Yarmouth road to close for two nights

Tue, 09:54

A stretch of a crucial road connecting Great Yarmouth and Gorleston is to be closed overnight for two evenings next week for repair work.

Read more
Norfolk County Council

Most Commented

Roof collapse, chip stalls shut, traffic lights down as Storm Doris takes hold

13:54 George Ryan

Strong winds are continuing to batter the region, as storm Doris takes hold.

Read more
Met Office

Great Yarmouth borough councillors vote to increase council tax

Tue, 22:27 George Ryan

Great Yarmouth borough councillors have voted to increase its share of council tax at a full meeting.

Read more
Great Yarmouth

Plans to build wood-burning power station

Tue, 11:59 George Ryan

Proposals to build a wood-fired power station in Great Yarmouth have been submitted.

Read more
US Federal Reserve

£350,000 Hemsby lifeboat station plans to be submitted to council

Yesterday, 12:20 anthony carroll

Major plans to improve a lifeboat station on the Norfolk coast are about to be sent into the council which will have the ultimate decision on approving the scheme.

Read more
Great Yarmouth Borough Council

Local Weather

Overcast

Overcast

max temp: 11°C

min temp: 3°C

Five-day forecast

HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the Great
Yarmouth Mercury
e-edition today

Subscribe

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter