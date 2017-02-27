Church walk around Acle sees community prayers made Anthony Carroll

anthony.carroll@archant.co.uk

@CarrollAnthony 27 February, 2017 - 10:46

The church walk around Acle Picture John Kenny Archant

A church walk around a picturesque Norfolk village has seen prayers said for staff at its school, fire station, medical centre and library.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

On Sunday afternoon Acle Churches Together held its annual prayer walk, stopping at community locations around the village to recognise and pray for the work done by staff within each building.

The walk was led by Rector Rev Martin Greenland and Methodist Minister Rev Steve Cullis.

A cross section of denominations joined together to recite prayers outside St Edmunds Church, Barclays Bank, the Springfield building development, the fire station, St Edmund’s Primary School, Acle Recreation Centre, the medical centre and the library. It ended at Acle Methodist Church.

Deacon Rev Peter Glanville, who conceived the original idea of the walk, was unable to attend due to commitments as chaplain to the James Paget University Hospital.