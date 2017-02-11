Coast watch officer says drugs found on Norfolk’s coast ‘likely’ to come from north

Holdalls found washed up on Hopton beach near Great Yarmouth, containing around 360 kilos of cocaine. Picture: NATIONAL CRIME AGENCY/PA WIRE

The drugs found along Norfolk’s coastline yesterday could have drifted in from the north, according to a volunteer at a coast watch station.

John Brooks, treasurer of Happisburgh Coast Watch, said the tidal flow pattern of the sea in the area meant it was “likely” that the holdalls containing £50m of cocaine would have entered the sea north of Caister-on-Sea.

The drugs were found yesterday by a member of the public, prompting searches across the coastline near Great Yarmouth by police officers. Mr Brook said: “The tidal flow pattern in our area is north to south.

“The recent wind directions have been north and easterly which would indicate the drugs came from further north than Caister.”

He said police would be making enquiries to coast watch stations and the coastguard to see if any unusual vessels had been spotted yesterday.

The National Crime Agency is investigating.