Coastguard urges people to stay safe during Storm Doris
12:47 22 February 2017
©archant2016
The Coastguard is warning people to avoid coastal areas of Norfolk amid predictions of gale-force winds from Storm Doris.
An amber weather warning for wind, meaning be prepared, has been issued by the Met Office for parts of north and west Norfolk from 6am until 6pm on Thursday.
The north Norfolk coast from Cromer, going eastwards, could potentially see gale-force winds in excess of 70mph.
Mike Puplett, maritime operations specialist at the Humber Coastguard headquarters, said wind gusts along the coast could reach storm force 8, which is high.
He said that coupled with high spring tides could create tidal surges, but no official warnings have been issued.
Mr Puplett said: “We are expecting bad weather over the next few days. People need to be mindful of that. If you don’t need to be on the coast, don’t go there because you could put yourself in danger. Use common sense.”