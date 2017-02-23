Committees to look at waterways, boating lake, tidal defences and flooding in Great Yarmouth and Gorleston

Great Yarmouth Borough Council is inviting people to attend two area committees, which are taking place in the Great Yarmouth and Gorleston areas over the next fortnight.

The Yarmouth Area Committee will take place in the Council Chamber, at the Town Hall, in Hall Plain, on Tuesday, February 28, at 7pm.

Among the items on the agenda are an update on the council’s project to restore the Venetian Waterways and Boating Lake, and a presentation from the Environment Agency about the River Yare tidal defences.

There is also an update about the Beaconsfield Play Area.

The following week, the Gorleston Area Committee will take place at Gorleston Library, in Lowestoft Road, on Tuesday, March 7, at 6pm.

The main agenda item for the committee is an update from Anglian Water about flooding at White Horse Roundabout.

Both area committees include a session for the public to ask any questions.