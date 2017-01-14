Communities along Norfolk and Waveney coast assess the damage after storm surge

Cromer after high tide. Picture Dave Hubba Roberts Dave Hubba Roberts

Flood defences along the Norfolk and Waveney coast may have kept one of the biggest tidal surges in years at bay last night but communities along the east coast woke up to damage and disruption this morning.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

MORE: Storm surge breaks over Norfolk and Waveney coastline after community braced for the worst

In Cromer the tide gauge site recorded its highest ever water level since opening in 1984, with a storm surge of 1.5m above the high tide.

This led to beach huts being destroyed at West Beach in the town and North Norfolk District Council has decided to keep Cromer Pier shut today so safety checks can be carried out following last nights severe weather.

The damage at Cromer Promenade after high tide. By Dave Hubba Roberts. The damage at Cromer Promenade after high tide. By Dave Hubba Roberts.

Rocks and what appears to be the remains of a bench litter the neighbouring Promenade, which is also sealed off.

At Hemsby homes at risk of erosion were teetering dangerously on the cliff edge last night and UKIP County Councillor Jonathon Childs tweeted that a lot of the beach at Hemsby had been eroded causing a 10ft drop. Cley bird reserve was flooded by 7.30pm.

In Walcott families were unable to return to their homes last night as the Coast Road was flooded. After initially being evacuated to the Lighthouse Pub, some spent the night at Stalham High School, while others stayed with friends and family.

The damage at Cromer Promenade after high tide. By Dave Hubba Roberts. The damage at Cromer Promenade after high tide. By Dave Hubba Roberts.

Power was restored to the village at about midnight following a blackout that affected approximately 450 homes in the area.

The weather continues to cause travel disruption this morning with Stagecoach unable to serve Cley and Sheringham due to a road closure and trains between Lowestoft and Norwich continue to be cancelled as engineers check for flood damage.

MORE: Cromer Pier closed for saftey inspection following storm surge

Walcott faces the high tides, strong winds and tidal surge as the sea closes the main road and local residents take shelter in The Lighthouse Inn public house. Flooding in the car park of the Poachers Pocket. Photo by Simon Finlay Walcott faces the high tides, strong winds and tidal surge as the sea closes the main road and local residents take shelter in The Lighthouse Inn public house. Flooding in the car park of the Poachers Pocket. Photo by Simon Finlay

Network Rail area route director, Steve Hooker said: “Working with Greater Anglia, we have been monitoring the weather and flooding situation throughout today. In consultation with the emergency services, we have jointly taken a decision to close the line to keep passengers safe. Our orange army is on standby to inspect the line, make any necessary repairs and reopen it as soon as the anticipated flooding has subsided.”

A Rail Replacement Bus service will run between Norwich and Lowestoft calling at Oulton Broad North.

A Met Office yellow weather warning remains in place for ice and snow until midday tomorrow.

Members of the public on Yarmouth beach to watch the tidal surge despite warnings to stay away. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Members of the public on Yarmouth beach to watch the tidal surge despite warnings to stay away. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

The Coastguard had warned high tides could reach the levels of 2013, when water levels exceeded those in the devastating floods of 1953.

Emergency services attempted to evacuate more than 5,000 homes on the coast yesterday and tonnes of sandbags helped construct makeshift defences against the sea waters.

Two hundred soldiers and an additional 50 police officers were deployed to Great Yarmouth to help with evacuations.

Police and search and rescue officers watch the River Yare at it's highest point near the Haven Bridge. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Police and search and rescue officers watch the River Yare at it's highest point near the Haven Bridge. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Despite warnings given by emergency services groups of people continued to throng the coast around Great Yarmouth, and one man even leaped into the River Yare as the surge was approaching its height.

Crews responded to more than a dozen flood-related incidents, including people stuck in flood water at Salthouse and breaches in the sea defence at Great Yarmouth.

MORE: ‘Immense relief’ as Great Yarmouth area escapes serious flooding