Search

Advanced search

Community care farm plan for the Ipswich area

10:31 30 December 2016

Directors Tessa Amos and Eilir Rogers

Directors Tessa Amos and Eilir Rogers

Archant

Plans are being finalised to launch a new social enterprise for vulnerable adults and children close to Ipswich in the form of a community farm.

1 Comments
SunflowerSunflower

A group of volunteers has come together to form the Sunflower Community Care Farm, with the aim of helping vulnerable members of the community to confidence and skills by working in the countryside.

Tessa Amos, from Rendlesham and Eilir Rogers, who runs The Dog pub restaurant at Grundisburgh, with her husband James, are two of the directors.

Together with three other directors they have put together a business plan, and are looking for a suitable site and to raise funds for the project.

They plan is to open the care farm during 2017.

Director Ninette WatkinsonDirector Ninette Watkinson

The site needs to be in a rural setting, of course, but within easy reach of Ipswich.

The other directors are businessman Nick Wellington, Ninette Watkinson who is Eilir’s mother and currently lives in Kent, and Mags Fortune, who runs the Wot’s Up care services and club in Ipswich.

But what is a care farm?

It is a farm, where crops can be grown, and animals raised and cared for - but it is also a nurturing environment where adults with learning difficulties, or facing other challenges, can benefit from meaningful work or volunteering.

Some care farms grow vegetables and keep chickens for eggs, or have pigs or other livestock. Some have horses for riding too.

Tessa teaches adults and children on Riding for the Disabled projects.

Tessa added: “We are all very enthusiastic and excited. We know there is a great need out there, something like 15,000 people in this area of Suffolk alone.

“We need to find the right premises and land, of course. We might start with some disused farm buildings and gather volunteers to help get them ready. We could do with a minimum of ten acres of land, if we are going to keep some animals.”

Eilir added: “It would be good to take in some rescue animals, and involve the local rescue charities as well.

“When I had horses I spent more hours in the care, grooming and preparation than I did riding. I enjoyed looking after them.

“The most important part is the animal husbandry side. People do love looking after animals.”

The care farm will probably have goats and pigs, chickens and dogs.

1 comment

  • Waspie's wife... What great news. Much needed and very good wishes to getting this off the ground in the coming year.

    Add your comment | Report this comment

    waspie

    Friday, December 30, 2016

The views expressed in the above comments do not necessarily reflect the views of this site

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Great Yarmouth Mercury visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Great Yarmouth Mercury staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Great Yarmouth Mercury account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Other News

Take a look inside this historic building that has been transformed

42 minutes ago Liz Coates
The historic South East Tower, Yarmouth has been converted and furnished ready for people to let as a 'Glamping' experienece. PHOTO: Nick Butcher

The transformation of a 700 year old tower is complete with vintage furniture and curious artefacts that are helping to secure its future and preserve the past.

Dozens of people sleeping rough in Great Yarmouth

10:23 George Ryan
Stuart, 38, has been sleeping outside Poundland in Market Gates, Great Yarmouth for nine weeks. Photo: George Ryan

Dozens of people are sleeping rough in Great Yarmouth town centre as the freezing weather draws in.

Outdoor gym where workouts are set in area’s green spaces

13:44 Anne Edwards
Green Gym

Don’t always think of a traditional gym if you’re toying with the idea of adopting a healthier lifestyle – there is an option, with plenty of fresh air to breathe and new like-minded friends.

Norfolk heroes recognised in Queen’s New Year’s Honours list

Yesterday, 22:30 Luke Powell
Caroline Williams Norfolk Chamber of Commerce chief executive. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

A community stalwart, business leader and harbour master are among those featured in the Queen’s New Year’s Honours list.

Most Read

New lease of life for landmark Star Hotel in Great Yarmouth

Wed, 17:12 Liz Coates
Howard Bossick and his son Paul have taken over The Star hotel in Great Yarmouth after it closed suddenly last year. They have employed former manager Sonya Ward and duty manager Emma Wright and plan to open near Easter. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2016

New owners at a landmark Great Yarmouth hotel are ploughing a six figure sum into its refurbishment.

Read more
London

Updated: Flood alerts issued across Norfolk and Suffolk

Tue, 22:20 George Ryan
A flood warning has been issued on December 27 for large parts of the Broads. Photo: Environment Agency

Flood alerts were issued for parts of the Broads tonight - but the night seems to be passing off without incident.

Read more
Environment Agency

Police appeal after Christmas weekend burglary in Gorleston

Wed, 11:05 David Hannant

Police are appealing for information after a Christmas burglary in Gorleston.

Read more

Granny robbed while walking with granddaughter

Thu, 10:27 George Ryan
Picture: Joe Giddens/PA Wire

A grandmother was robbed by two other women while she was walking with her granddaughter in Gorleston.

Read more

All beds full at major hospital

Thu, 15:45 George Ryan
The James Paget University Hospital at Gorleston. Picture: James Bass.

All the beds at a major hospital are full and people are being asked not to attend unless their condition is “life or limb threatening”.

Read more

Local Weather

Overcast

Overcast

max temp: 8°C

min temp: 6°C

Five-day forecast

HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the Great
Yarmouth Mercury
e-edition today

Subscribe

Newsletter Sign Up