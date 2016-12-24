Search

Advanced search

Community pulls together at successful Open Christmas in Great Yarmouth

17:30 26 December 2016

Two committee members and volunteer dirver camouflauged as Santa at Open Christmas Dinner for the homeless 2016 at Retroskate, Marina Centre, Great Yarmouth. Photo by Belinda Roll

Two committee members and volunteer dirver camouflauged as Santa at Open Christmas Dinner for the homeless 2016 at Retroskate, Marina Centre, Great Yarmouth. Photo by Belinda Roll

Belinda Roll

A community came together in the festive spirit on Christmas Day, as the town’s Open Christmas was held in the Marina Centre.

1 Comments

GY Open Xmas

0
1 / 11

Around 300 people tucked into turkey, raised their glasses and shared in the Christmas cheer, as the annual event proved to be yet another event.

Held each Christmas, the event is led by a steering group of volunteers, who pull together to give those with nowhere else to go, or nobody to share the occasion with somewhere to go.

While guests didn’t arrive until 11am, hundreds of volunteers began preparations as early as 7am, to make sure everything was ready, with some not leaving until gone 5.30pm.

David Minister, chair of the steering group said: “There was a lovely atmosphere right from the very start, giving the people who came a really positive experience.

“It’s such a difficult time of year for people to be on there own, so events like this are so important to show them we care.”

Among the guests attending the event were elderly people, those without homes and even some families.

Several organisations and charities rallied around to help make the event the success it was, including Cliff Park Ormiston Academy, Centre 81 and Norse, who provided transport to the event.

Mr Minister added: “I cannot thank everybody who volunteered enough, without these people giving up their time things like this would not be possible. Everyone fabulous and worked so hard.

“It was a long day for some people, but definitely well worthwhile.

“Every year we are surprised by just how much people put into it, but this year really was particularly great.”

Keywords: Cliff Park Marina Centre Cliff Park Ormiston Academy

1 comment

  • Well done one and all ,was good to see our mayor and wife there to , as I commented on with the help given to the men on the supply vessel stranded in port , you people are what makes Yarmouth GREAT , happy new year to you all .

    Add your comment | Report this comment

    Muddy

    Monday, December 26, 2016

The views expressed in the above comments do not necessarily reflect the views of this site

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Great Yarmouth Mercury visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Great Yarmouth Mercury staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Great Yarmouth Mercury account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Other News

Gallery: Community pulls together at successful Open Christmas in Great Yarmouth

17:30 David Hannant
Two committee members and volunteer dirver camouflauged as Santa at Open Christmas Dinner for the homeless 2016 at Retroskate, Marina Centre, Great Yarmouth. Photo by Belinda Roll

A community came together in the festive spirit on Christmas Day, as the town’s Open Christmas was held in the Marina Centre.

New parents take home the perfect Christmas present to meet the family

10:45 Geraldine Scott
Christmas DAy Babies at the Norfolk and Norwich hospital, 2016. Baby Oscar with new daddy and mummy, Philippa and Alex Warren. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2016

They are the perfect Christmas present - a new bundle of joy to take home to meet the rest of the family.

Calls to bring back rail service as passengers face a “standstill” on Boxing Day

10:39 Dominic Gilbert
An Abellio Greater Anglia train. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Travellers visiting relatives or hitting the Boxing Day sales will face a “standstill” on the railways due to a “lack of action” by the Government, Labour said.

Best year yet for Caister couple’s Christmas collection

14:53 David Hannant
Jonathan Beck (right) donating toys he collected to Banardos along with colleague Mark Copland (left) and a representative from the charity. Picture: Submitted by Jonathan Beck

A kind-spirited Caister couple have continued their Christmas tradition of collecting toys for children.

Most Read

Firefighters tackle van on fire in Great Yarmouth

10:41 David Hannant
Services were called to a car fire on the A11. Picture: ARCHANT

Firefighters were called to vehicle blaze in Great Yarmouth early Boxing Day morning.

Read more

Gallery: Community pulls together at successful Open Christmas in Great Yarmouth

17:30 David Hannant
Two committee members and volunteer dirver camouflauged as Santa at Open Christmas Dinner for the homeless 2016 at Retroskate, Marina Centre, Great Yarmouth. Photo by Belinda Roll

A community came together in the festive spirit on Christmas Day, as the town’s Open Christmas was held in the Marina Centre.

Read more
Cliff Park

New parents take home the perfect Christmas present to meet the family

10:45 Geraldine Scott
Christmas DAy Babies at the Norfolk and Norwich hospital, 2016. Baby Oscar with new daddy and mummy, Philippa and Alex Warren. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2016

They are the perfect Christmas present - a new bundle of joy to take home to meet the rest of the family.

Read more
James Paget University Hospital

Best year yet for Caister couple’s Christmas collection

14:53 David Hannant
Jonathan Beck (right) donating toys he collected to Banardos along with colleague Mark Copland (left) and a representative from the charity. Picture: Submitted by Jonathan Beck

A kind-spirited Caister couple have continued their Christmas tradition of collecting toys for children.

Read more
Norwich

Tributes paid as singer George Michael dies, aged 53

Yesterday, 23:57 Staff Reporter
Singer, George Michael on stage performing at Norwich City Football Club ground at Carrow Road in Norwich, Norfolk. Picture: James Bass For: EDP/ EN NEWS EDP Pics © 2007 Tel: (01603) 772434

Pop superstar George Michael has died peacefully at home, to become the latest of a number of musicians to pass away in 2016.

Read more
Twitter

Most Commented

Gallery: Community pulls together at successful Open Christmas in Great Yarmouth

17:30 David Hannant
Two committee members and volunteer dirver camouflauged as Santa at Open Christmas Dinner for the homeless 2016 at Retroskate, Marina Centre, Great Yarmouth. Photo by Belinda Roll

A community came together in the festive spirit on Christmas Day, as the town’s Open Christmas was held in the Marina Centre.

Read more
Cliff Park

Tributes paid as singer George Michael dies, aged 53

Yesterday, 23:57 Staff Reporter
Singer, George Michael on stage performing at Norwich City Football Club ground at Carrow Road in Norwich, Norfolk. Picture: James Bass For: EDP/ EN NEWS EDP Pics © 2007 Tel: (01603) 772434

Pop superstar George Michael has died peacefully at home, to become the latest of a number of musicians to pass away in 2016.

Read more
Twitter

How you can help new campaign to rid Norfolk of litter

10:41 Adam Lazzari
Nigel and Jenny Ford from Hardingham,Norfolk are starting Love Norfolk, Hate Liiter campaign asking every resident in Norfolk to collect one bag of litter next year. PHOTO: Nick Butcher

Every resident of Norfolk is being urged to pick up one bag of litter next year in a fresh drive to clean up the county.

Read more
Great Yarmouth Borough Council

Toy namesakes see county councillor get a rap on the knuckles

Saturday, December 24, 2016 Geraldine Scott
Molly Simpson, 2, named her monkey toy after county councillor Bert Bremner. Photo: Abby Simpson/Archant

A keen interest in local politics may not be what you would expect from a two-year-old.

Read more
Norwich

Local Weather

Sunny

Sunny

max temp: 7°C

min temp: 3°C

Five-day forecast

HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the Great
Yarmouth Mercury
e-edition today

Subscribe

Newsletter Sign Up