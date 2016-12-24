Community pulls together at successful Open Christmas in Great Yarmouth

To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Committee Members and Volunteers at Open Christmas Dinner for the homeless 2016 at Retroskate, Marina Centre, Great Yarmouth. Photo by Nick Herridge

Two committee members and volunteer dirver camouflauged as Santa at Open Christmas Dinner for the homeless 2016 at Retroskate, Marina Centre, Great Yarmouth. Photo by Belinda Roll

Cliff Park Academy loaned their minibus for the day at Open Christmas Dinner for the homeless 2016 at Retroskate, Marina Centre, Great Yarmouth. Photo by Belinda Roll

Guests enjoying their lunch at Open Christmas Dinner for the homeless 2016 at Retroskate, Marina Centre, Great Yarmouth. Photo by Belinda Roll

Mayor and wife with Chefs at Open Christmas Dinner for the homeless 2016 at Retroskate, Marina Centre, Great Yarmouth. Photo by Belinda Roll

Mayor with a guest at Open Christmas Dinner for the homeless 2016 at Retroskate, Marina Centre, Great Yarmouth. Photo by Belinda Roll

Mayor, his wife and volunteers standing in front of the dontated jumble for the guests to choose from at Open Christmas Dinner for the homeless 2016 at Retroskate, Marina Centre, Great Yarmouth. Photo by Belinda Roll

Mayor and volunteers at Open Christmas Dinner for the homeless 2016 at Retroskate, Marina Centre, Great Yarmouth. Photo by Belinda Roll

The "Runners" providing special requests at lunchtime at Open Christmas Dinner for the homeless 2016 at Retroskate, Marina Centre, Great Yarmouth. Photo by Belinda Roll

Volunteers serving lunch at Open Christmas Dinner for the homeless 2016 at Retroskate, Marina Centre, Great Yarmouth. Photo by Belinda Roll

The Mayor, his wife and two committee members Carole Beck and Judith Hambrook at Open Christmas Dinner for the homeless 2016 at Retroskate, Marina Centre, Great Yarmouth. Photo by Belinda Roll