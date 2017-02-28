Search

Advanced search

Company celebrates Wymondham and Little Plumstead building contracts worth more than £5m

15:11 28 February 2017

Bateman Groundworks team at a site in Wymondham at the end of last year. Picture: TMS Media

Bateman Groundworks team at a site in Wymondham at the end of last year. Picture: TMS Media

© TMS Media Ltd

Construction company Bateman Groundworks has won two new contracts worth more than £5m.

Comment

Work has already started on building roads and sewers for a housing development at Little Plumstead, near Norwich, for Beccles-based Cripps Developments, a new client for Bateman.

A team will be on site for the second contract for Bovis Homes at Wymondham in about two weeks. It is the third phase of the development that the company has worked on.

Bateman, which is based in Little Plumstead, plans to recruit 34 new staff in the next six months to service the new sites.

It is looking at another five future residential projects in east north Norfolk, north Norfolk and Norwich with an anticipated growth of 35pc this year.

It also anticipates a buoyant few years as housing is forecast to increase 5-10pc year-on-year.

The new contracts come after it won £12.5m of work in October with major housebuilders for three developments in Norfolk. The company now has teams on 16 housebuilding sites with major developers across the region.

Managing director Richard Bateman is hopeful for a turnover of around £23m this year after the Brexit-effect of stalled contracts hit its turnover last year.

A busy January and February, with contracts they had hoped to start last year now coming through, was putting the company on target for another year of healthy growth in its 20th anniversary year, he said.

He said: “We went into last year with high hopes after a good 2015 but work stalled amid the uncertainty of the Brexit referendum had an effect on our order books and led to our turnover suffering and growth flat-lining after three years of consistent good growth.

“Our turnover was down but our profits were up.

“We started 2017 cautious about what to expect but it has been an incredibly busy start with some of the work we hoped for last year coming up for starting now.”

Keywords: Norfolk Norwich

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Great Yarmouth Mercury visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Great Yarmouth Mercury staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Great Yarmouth Mercury account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Other News

Great Yarmouth Centre 81 manager shines at county care awards ceremony

19 minutes ago Anthony Carroll

The leader of a Great Yarmouth-based skills and activities centre for people with disabilities has been highly commended in the Norfolk Care Awards.

Company celebrates Wymondham and Little Plumstead building contracts worth more than £5m

15:11

Construction company Bateman Groundworks has won two new contracts worth more than £5m.

New eastern region chief of nursing union warns of fewer nurses qualifying in years ahead

14:44 Nicholas Carding

The new regional head of the world’s largest nursing union has sounded a warning over an expected drop in the number of nurses qualifying in the next few years.

Students in Gorleston look to ‘worst fears’ to inspire horror stories

09:24 Liz coates

Horror is helping children at a Gorleston school to invent characters and build stories.

Most Read

Girl, 11, assaulted on Great Yarmouth seafront

Yesterday, 10:39 David Hannant

An 11-year-old girl was assaulted in Great Yarmouth on Friday night.

Read more
Great Yarmouth Police

Commuters fought to save life of trapped Stephen Hubbard after collision with Royal Mail lorry near Horsford

08:41 Dominic Gilbert

Early morning commuters battled to lift an overturned pick-up truck and save the life of Hemsby man Stephen Hubbard after he was struck by a Royal Mail lorry close to Horsford, an inquest heard.

Read more
UN Court

Man hit in face outside a chip shop

Yesterday, 12:29 George Ryan

A man was hit in the face outside a chip shop in Gorleston.

Read more

MP refuses to attend meeting about benefits problems

Yesterday, 16:20 George Ryan

Great Yarmouth’s MP has refused to attend a public meeting on the rollout of a new benefits system which has been plagued with issues.

Read more
Brandon Lewis

Updated: Two people hospitalised after cars collide on A47 - road now reopen fully again

Yesterday, 23:53 Nicholas Carding

Two people were taken to hospital with back and neck injuries after a two-car collision between Norwich and Great Yarmouth.

Read more
Great Yarmouth

Local Weather

Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 8°C

min temp: 4°C

Five-day forecast

HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the Great
Yarmouth Mercury
e-edition today

Subscribe

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter