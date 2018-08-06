Search

Consultation on new stretch of dualled A47 starts today - here’s how you can have your say

PUBLISHED: 08:19 10 September 2018 | UPDATED: 08:19 10 September 2018

The A47 between Blofield and North Burlingham. Pic: Highways England.

The A47 between Blofield and North Burlingham. Pic: Highways England.

Highways England

A consultation on a proposed new dual carriageway section of the A47 begins today.

Highways England announced hopes to upgrade the road between Blofield and North Burlingham from single to dual carriageway last August, as part of a £300m upgrade up of the route.

After a previous consultation, the option will see a new stretch of dual carriageway built around 70 metres to the south of the existing A47.

People are being asked to share their views on the specifics of the route, with a consultation beginning today, Monday, September 10.

Guy Lewis, Highways England programme lead for the A47, said: “We had a great response to the first stage of consultation we did last year to help us decide which would be the best route for this new dual carriageway, and we hope road users participate fully in this consultation too to help refine our plans for this investment.

Traffic cones in the fields near the A47 at North Burlingham. Picture: Nick ButcherTraffic cones in the fields near the A47 at North Burlingham. Picture: Nick Butcher

“There are a number of ways in which people can take part, and we’ll be hosting several events for them to come and talk with the team so they can share their thoughts, concerns and feedback. This new dual carriageway is one of six schemes we’ll be doing to upgrade the A47, and it’s important that we get it right for road users and the affected communities.”

The consultation closes on Friday, October 19, and you can take part by clicking here, or emailing A47BlofieldtoNorthBurlinghamRIS@highwaysengland.co.uk

There will also be four public events where you can have your say:

A Highways England map showing where the road would be dualled. Photo: Highways EnglandA Highways England map showing where the road would be dualled. Photo: Highways England

• Castle Mall, 100 Castle Meadow, Norwich, NR1 3DD, on Saturday, September 5, from 11am to 5pm

• Acle Recreation Centre, Acle, Norwich, Norfolk, NR13 3RA on Saturday, September 22, from 11am to 5pm;

• Blofield Courthouse, Yarmouth Road, Blofield, Norwich, NR13 4JU, on Monday, September 24, from 1pm to 8pm, and;

• Lingwood Village Hall, Station Road, Lingwood, Norwich, NR13 4AZ, on Tuesday, September 25, from 1pm to 8pm.

A further two sections of the 115-mile stretch of the A47 between Peterborough and Great Yarmouth will also be upgraded to dual carriageway, between North Tuddenham and Easton in Norfolk, and between Wansford and Sutton near Peterborough, Cambridgeshire.

There will also be junction improvements at the A11 Thickthorn interchange at Norwich, at the A141 junction in Guyhirn and in Great Yarmouth.

The six projects are part of the government’s £15bn investment in England’s motorways and major A roads. £3bn is set to be invested in the east of England.

Video: Consultation on new stretch of dualled A47 starts today - here’s how you can have your say

