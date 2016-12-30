Controlled bomb explosion in Stone Lodge Park, Ipswich

A live mortar was blown up in a controlled explosion in a park in Ipswich today.

A man found the device in the River Gipping near Bramford and took it home to his property in the Chantry area.

The police bomb disposal unit was called to his house shortly after midday today and the device, which had been kept in a shed, was taken to the nearby Stone Lodge Park.

The controlled explosion took place at 3pm, leaving a hole 6ft deep and 6ft wide.

The park was closed during the incident and remains closed, a Suffolk Constabulary spokesman said.

Stone Lodge Park in Ipswich closed hours after a live mortar was detonated by a police bomb disposal unit. Stone Lodge Park in Ipswich closed hours after a live mortar was detonated by a police bomb disposal unit.

Surrounding roads remained open, police said.