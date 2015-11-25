Search

Advanced search

Could there be trouble ahead for Horsey seals after record breeding season?

17:28 10 January 2017

A baby seal pup at Horsey. Picture: James Bass

A baby seal pup at Horsey. Picture: James Bass

James Bass © 2015

A Norfolk seal colony has again recorded its best-ever breeding season prompting concerns for the future if it continues to expand at the same rate.

Comment
The Grey seal colony spread across at large part of the beach at Horsey. Picture: James BassThe Grey seal colony spread across at large part of the beach at Horsey. Picture: James Bass

Some 1400 pups were successfully weaned at Horsey over the last few months - their greater numbers drawing ever larger crowds of sightseers.

When the final tallies are counted visitor numbers are expected to nudge 90,000 such is the appeal of the wildlife spectacle.

Peter Ansell, chairman of the Friends of Horsey Seals group which protects and wardens the colony, said it was gratifying to see the animals doing so well.

But with more pups being born came more problems - not least the distribution of the animals which were now spread miles either side of the cordoned off area, making them vulnerable to disturbance.

Mr Ansell said: “We are up on last year again by a couple of hundred. The colony is increasing year by year and they are spreading out further making them impossible for us to monitor, we have just not got the manpower.

“We continue to do the stretch that we have always done and if we do that well at least the bulk of the colony will be looked after really well.

“The colony is increasing by 200 every year so in five years we could have another 1000. Common sense says there is going to come a time when there could be a problem, although it is not a problem the friends would be in a position to do anything about.

“We will just carry on doing our bit for the seals of Horsey.”

Meanwhile warnings to keep away from the seals were still not being heeded especially on popular dog-walking beaches like Winterton where the animals were thinly spread and prone to attracting a lot of attention.

Occasionally when volunteers heard about a solitary pup causing a stir they would fly in, pick it up, and take it to Horsey - but that could not be done for every animal.

Mr Ansell believed the storm surge of Wednesday January 4 had probably picked off a few pups who were not yet able to properly swim, as the waves came right up to sea wall.

However any subsequent tides, including the one predicted for Friday, would not affect the colony because the season was nearly over and in a couple of weeks they would all be gone.

The friends group took over patrols at the colony 13 years ago, looking after just 50 pups in its first season.

This year’s patrol squad comprised 150 volunteers, its largest yet.

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Great Yarmouth Mercury visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Great Yarmouth Mercury staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Great Yarmouth Mercury account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Other News

Two men died in a single weekend at The Faymar in Great Yarmouth amid reports of a “bad batch of heroin”

16:01 Dominic Gilbert
Eastgate House, Thorpe Road, where the Coroner's Court is situated in the ground floor. Picture: Denise Bradley

A 58-year-old long term drug user was the second man to be found dead at The Faymar B&B in Great Yarmouth in two days following reports of a “bad batch of heroin”, an inquest has heard.

Could there be trouble ahead for Horsey seals after record breeding season?

17:28 Liz Coates
A baby seal pup at Horsey. Picture: James Bass

A Norfolk seal colony has again recorded its best-ever breeding season prompting concerns for the future if it continues to expand at the same rate.

Updated: Forecasters issue yellow warning for snow in East Anglia

15:23 Nicholas Carding
A car on a snow covered minor road near Halvergate. Picture: James Bass

The region could be set for snow towards the end of the week, with forecasters warning of Arctic air and winds moving south.

Driver cut free from car after crash

14:28 George Ryan
Picture: James Bass

A driver had to be cut from their car after a crash on the A47 near Lingwood and Burlingham.

Most Read

Officers warn ‘Amazon’ scam could cost people dearly

Yesterday, 09:57 Staff reporter
File photo dated 25/11/15 of an Amazon sign, as the retail giant has launched a free one-hour restaurant delivery service for Prime members in London. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Issue date: Wednesday September 7, 2016. The service is the latest effort by the online retailer to attract customers to its £79-a-year subscription base following ultra-fast delivery offers and the launch of Amazon Fresh food deliveries in June. See PA story CONSUMER Amazon. Photo credit should read: Nick Ansell/PA Wire

Watchdogs have warned people in Norfolk to be on their guard about scam emails claiming to be from Amazon.

Read more

Updated: Forecasters issue yellow warning for snow in East Anglia

15:23 Nicholas Carding
A car on a snow covered minor road near Halvergate. Picture: James Bass

The region could be set for snow towards the end of the week, with forecasters warning of Arctic air and winds moving south.

Read more
Met Office

Gallery: £1.7m to restore unique attraction

Yesterday, 14:49 George Ryan
GREAT YARMOUTH HOLIDAY MAKERS TAKING A TRIP ON THE WATERWAYS DATED AUGUST 21ST 1955 OR 1956 PLATE P2199 FOA Aug 2014

Plans to restore a unique tourist attraction to its former glory have been given a boost after receiving a £1.7m grant.

Read more
Bernard Williamson

Well known Gorleston businessman dies aged 86

Yesterday, 09:25 David Hannant
Bryan Westbrook pictured in Nelly's Sweet Shop, Picture: Submitted by Ian Westbrook

A man who spent decades as a pillar of his community, providing the town with entertainment and sweet treats, has died aged 86.

Read more
London

Have you seen these stunning images of hundreds of seals?

Yesterday, 17:09 George Ryan
An aerial photo taken above Scroby Sands off Great Yarmouth. Photo: Mike Page

These amazing images show hundreds of seals and their pups on Scroby Sands in Great Yarmouth.

Read more

Most Commented

Have your say on the future of Great Yarmouth town centre

10:31 George Ryan
Hall Plain

A consultation into plans to transform Great Yarmouth town centre with a new cinema, restaurant and remodelled market starts this week.

Read more
Trevor Wainwright

“Whenever I’m on the Norfolk coast and it’s a bit grim, I console myself with remembering that at least I’m not in Yarmouth”

09:36 Ally McGilvray
Sir Winston Churchill's comment has provoked debate on the internet. Picture: PA ARCHIVE/GRAEME TAPLIN/JAMES BASS

Reddit readers react to Sir Winston Churchill’s comment on his visit to Cromer as a boy back in 1888 when he said: “I am not enjoying myself very much.”

Read more
United Kingdom

Gallery: £1.7m to restore unique attraction

Yesterday, 14:49 George Ryan
GREAT YARMOUTH HOLIDAY MAKERS TAKING A TRIP ON THE WATERWAYS DATED AUGUST 21ST 1955 OR 1956 PLATE P2199 FOA Aug 2014

Plans to restore a unique tourist attraction to its former glory have been given a boost after receiving a £1.7m grant.

Read more
Bernard Williamson

Officers warn ‘Amazon’ scam could cost people dearly

Yesterday, 09:57 Staff reporter
File photo dated 25/11/15 of an Amazon sign, as the retail giant has launched a free one-hour restaurant delivery service for Prime members in London. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Issue date: Wednesday September 7, 2016. The service is the latest effort by the online retailer to attract customers to its £79-a-year subscription base following ultra-fast delivery offers and the launch of Amazon Fresh food deliveries in June. See PA story CONSUMER Amazon. Photo credit should read: Nick Ansell/PA Wire

Watchdogs have warned people in Norfolk to be on their guard about scam emails claiming to be from Amazon.

Read more

Local Weather

Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 8°C

min temp: 6°C

Five-day forecast

HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the Great
Yarmouth Mercury
e-edition today

Subscribe

Newsletter Sign Up