Council leader’s message to public ahead of tidal surge

Great Yarmouth residents filling sandbags on Nelson Road North ahead of the high tide on Friday 13th January 2017. Picture: ANTONY KELLY Archant Norfolk 2017

“Stay safe.” This is Great Yarmouth Borough Council leader Graham Plant’s message to the public, as the borough braces itself for severe flooding.

Mr Plant has outlined the council’s role in flood preparations and advised those asked to evacuate their homes to take up refuge rather than risk staying at home.

He said: “The council is working very closely with a multi-agency action team which includes police, the military, fire service and the coastguard in what is a huge operation for Great Yarmouth.

“Part of our role has been to provide sandbags at various locations around town, though people will have to collect these themselves.

“Our biggest worry is people’s safety and making sure they keep away from areas of greatest concern. I would advise people that if they are advised to evacuate that in the interest of their own safety that they do so and go to their nearest rest centre.”

Rest centres have been set up at Ormiston Venture Academy on Oriel Avenue and Cliff Park Academy, Kennedy Avenue in Gorleston and Christ Church, King Street in Great Yarmouth.

Mr Plant added: “We would not want anybody injured and we are trying to make sure that nobody is hurt by taking these provision.

“We want to make sure that properties are preserved, but the safety of the public is our primary concern.”

Mr Plant said that safety provisions are also being carried out in Hemsby, with cliff top homes on The Marrams in Hemsby also being evacuated.

A rest centre for these people has been set up in Hemsby Village Hall.

He added that police will also be in place to keep members of the public away from areas in the borough most at risk.