Council looks to Yarmouth’s Easter Fair to make budget savings

The annual Easter Fair in Great Yarmouth Market Place. April 2015.

The running of Great Yarmouth’s traditional Easter Fair could be handed over to the fairground operators as the borough council looks to make budget savings.

Great Yarmouth - Easter fair photographed from the Helter Skelter, shows the way it straggles over the market place and Brewery plain pic taken 1950s

Costs and fees involved in staging the annual extravaganza in the Market Place have come under close scrutiny with officers running a fine tooth comb through all the charges.

Several options have been outlined for saving money on the fair which last year cost £10,376 - including not running the event on a Sunday.

Members of the borough council’s economic development committee will consider the best way to achieve savings at a meeting on Monday.

In a report to the committee, being tipped as the best way forward is for the Showmen’s Guild to take on the direct running of the fair from 2018, cutting the cost to the council to zero.

Alternatives include changing working patterns and the number of staff involved bringing the cost down to £6,373. The figure could be further trimmed to £5,648 if fees were raised by 5pc.

Not running the fair on a Sunday and cutting fees by 10pc would leave the cost to the council at £4,412.

However, if the Guild took on the running of the fair it would have to pay the estimated £8,857 spent on traffic management, site preparation and medical cover instead of paying fees.

The cost of running this year’s fair is £6,373.

Officers are recommending that they continue to work with the Guild to implement the change by Easter 2018.

The Easter Fair dates back to 1684 when it was a trading market, existing in its current form as a pleasure attraction since 1715.

This year’s four day fair runs from April 20 to 23.