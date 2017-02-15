Search

Council looks to Yarmouth’s Easter Fair to make budget savings

17:38 15 February 2017

The annual Easter Fair in Great Yarmouth Market Place. April 2015. Picture: James Bass

The annual Easter Fair in Great Yarmouth Market Place. April 2015. Picture: James Bass

The running of Great Yarmouth’s traditional Easter Fair could be handed over to the fairground operators as the borough council looks to make budget savings.

Great Yarmouth - Easter fair photographed from the Helter Skelter, shows the way it straggles over the market place and Brewery plain pic taken 1950s c13168 pic to be used in edp dml 17th april 2015Great Yarmouth - Easter fair photographed from the Helter Skelter, shows the way it straggles over the market place and Brewery plain pic taken 1950s c13168 pic to be used in edp dml 17th april 2015

Costs and fees involved in staging the annual extravaganza in the Market Place have come under close scrutiny with officers running a fine tooth comb through all the charges.

Several options have been outlined for saving money on the fair which last year cost £10,376 - including not running the event on a Sunday.

Members of the borough council’s economic development committee will consider the best way to achieve savings at a meeting on Monday.

In a report to the committee, being tipped as the best way forward is for the Showmen’s Guild to take on the direct running of the fair from 2018, cutting the cost to the council to zero.

Alternatives include changing working patterns and the number of staff involved bringing the cost down to £6,373. The figure could be further trimmed to £5,648 if fees were raised by 5pc.

Not running the fair on a Sunday and cutting fees by 10pc would leave the cost to the council at £4,412.

However, if the Guild took on the running of the fair it would have to pay the estimated £8,857 spent on traffic management, site preparation and medical cover instead of paying fees.

The cost of running this year’s fair is £6,373.

Officers are recommending that they continue to work with the Guild to implement the change by Easter 2018.

The Easter Fair dates back to 1684 when it was a trading market, existing in its current form as a pleasure attraction since 1715.

This year’s four day fair runs from April 20 to 23.

  • Brereton might like to talk to Yarmouth and Norfolk people. Most I know would not dream of setting foot on the pleasure beach but welcome the fair as part of the fun of our past. It is the pleasure beach which is the new face in town relatively speaking not the Fair! The charter is hundreds of years old. Yarmouth council has let a lot of our past go to rack and ruin and of course the sea front businesses could see it as competition. But just watch GYBC chuck money at sorting out the Marina and don't be surprised if creates facilities for it's tourist business chums customers with local needs coming way behind but funding being drawn from those of us who pay council tax.

    FlintinChalk

    Thursday, February 16, 2017

  • I would agree that having a fair in the market place is a waste of money. With the fun fair just up the road there cannot be any merit in running a competitive event. I don't come from Gt Yarmouth so was unaware of this annual event; the council must be barking and the residents cannot be much better for letting it happen.

    brereton

    Thursday, February 16, 2017

  • Old boy because the fairs were here centuries before the Botton s and they are part of our history whether the Mart the Easter Fair or the few rides on village greens when the showmen split up for a while. Names like Thurston and Harris and Gray will be familiar to East Anglians The fairs had royal charters. GYBC is straining at gnats and playing for a bit of PR by pretending to make economies.

    FlintinChalk

    Wednesday, February 15, 2017

  • Here and there the child was not on the mart site but near the Guildhall and the death was nothing to do with the mart. The showmen would probably make a better job of it than GYBC but since they can chuck money at silly fripperies like circus skills and at the sea front businesses then why not on a centuries old tradition that has a place in Norfolk hearts unless they are beating in curmudgeonly bodies.

    FlintinChalk

    Wednesday, February 15, 2017

  • I am surprised there is any cost to the council for this event. This is a private enterprise and it should meet one hundred per cent of the council`s costs. There needs to be some oversight of the event by the council, bearing in mind the death of a child a few years ago at Kings Lynn Mart. Cutting corners could have devastating results.

    Hereandthere

    Wednesday, February 15, 2017

  • Why pay to have a funfair on the market place when there is one on the seafront? If the fair wants to run let the showmen pay the council tax payers should not be expected to fund a commercial enterprise.

    old boy

    Wednesday, February 15, 2017

