Council tax set to rise for Great Yarmouth borough residents

Council tax is to increase ARCHANT EASTERN DAILY PRESS (01603) 772434

The average household in the Great Yarmouth area is set to pay about an extra £4 a year for its borough council services.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Great Yarmouth Borough Council’s policy and resources committee has considered the authority’s 2017/18 budget report ahead of the full council setting its budget and council tax on Tuesday.

The report is recommending a balanced budget for 2017/18 and the recommended increase for 2017/18 is £5 on a Band D poperty, most households are in the lowest bands so would pay less than £4 extra over the course of the year

To fund the one-off costs of work needed to deliver future efficiencies, it recommends an additional £900,000 be set aside in an ‘invest to save reserve’ and the establishment of a new £1m ‘projects reserve’, providing one-off funding support to secure external investment for some of the council’s largest projects.

The report says the council can continue to spend within its means, maintain quality services and invest in public priorities.

In a joint statement, the political group leaders, Graham Plant, Kay Grey, Trevor Wainwright and Adrian Myers, said: “In recent years, the borough council has achieved significant efficiencies and improved the way it operates, helping the authority to maintain vital services, invest in ambitious projects that meet public priorities, and freeze its charge on council tax bills.

“This vital transformation work continues, supplemented with an even greater focus on unlocking the borough’s exciting potential for sustainable economic growth, which will help communities to prosper and help to fund services during the national changes to Local Government funding.

“However, as national funding for Local Government continues to tighten, local communities are asked to make a greater contribution towards funding local services and investment in local priorities.

“Setting the budget and council tax are decisions for full council. While the recommended increase for 2017/18 is £5 on a Band D property, most households are in the lowest bands so would pay less than £4 extra over the course of the year for services provided by the borough council.

“Whatever full council decides, the most vulnerable people will continue to be protected through the Council Tax Support Scheme, which the council has opted to keep at a maximum of 91.5 per cent of council tax liability.”