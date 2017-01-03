Couple celebrate New Year’s Day baby arrival

Couple Dean Gymer and Kylie Foskett with their new born baby Elsie who was born on New Years Day 2017 Archant

A couple from Martham got the best possible present to kickstart their new year.

Kylie Foskett, 27, and Dean Gymer, 33, welcomed the birth of their second daughter on New Years Day.

Elsie Jane Gymer was born at 10.49am on Sunday, weighing 7lb 11oz and was the first birth of the year at the James Paget Hospital.

The speed of the day suprised Kylie who woke up at 6am to contractions and was taken to the hospital at about 10.10am.

She said: “We were in shock, she arrived after just three pushes and only one minute after my water broke.

“We have a little girl already called Tilly who is now three years old, and she is a proud big sister and is enjoying to helping to look after Elsie.

“I would like to thank the midwife Michelle Smith for her support during labour.”