Couple left homeless after water company floods 19th century cottage by connecting mains to the wrong pipe

09 February, 2017 - 08:42
Gordon Parsons has had to live in a hotel room for the past 3 months after his home in Stokesby was flooded. PHOTO: Nick Butcher

Gordon Parsons has had to live in a hotel room for the past 3 months after his home in Stokesby was flooded. PHOTO: Nick Butcher

A couple were left homeless for three months after a water company flooded their 19th century cottage by accident.

Gordon and Susan Parsons’ home suffered £30,000 worth of damage when a redundant pipe under their property was connected to the water mains.

It resulted in them having to spend several weeks - including Christmas and New Year’s Eve - living inside Premier Inns at Norwich and Great Yarmouth.

While the cost of the damage to their Stokesby home was covered by insurance, they have still been left with a bill of almost £1,000.

Meanwhile, Essex and Suffolk Water, which was responsible for the incident, is allegedly refusing to accept liability.

Mr Parsons, 64, said he had been working from home on November 16 last year while the company was laying pipe work across the village.

“When they got to our cottage,” he said. “They dug a hole, found a pipe and connected it up. I went downstairs for a cup of tea and thought the carpet looked a bit shiny. I then went into the lounge and could see water everywhere. It sounded like a waterfall.”

The company had connected the mains to an uncapped pipe which stopped underneath Mr Parson’s kitchen. Within minutes the water had filled up the foundations of the cottage, which was built in 1870, and pushed through the wooden floorboards.

Due to the amount of damage, Mr Parsons and his wife had to move out into a Premier Inn in Great Yarmouth.

They spent the next three months switching between bed and breakfasts in Stokesby and Norwich before finally returning home two weeks ago.

Because Essex and Suffolk Water has not accepted liability, their home insurance premium has increased by £97. They have also been left with a £250 excess bill, as well as expenses from their time living in B&Bs.

“The guy [from the water company] said it was entirely their fault and that I would not be left in the lurch,” Mr Parsons claimed. “But they have done exactly that”.

A spokesman for Essex and Suffolk Water said: “We are currently communicating with the agents acting on behalf of the insurers of the property and are working to resolve this issue as quickly as possible. As these discussions are ongoing it is not appropriate for us to comment further at this time. “

Great Yarmouth Norwich

4 comments

  • Sounds about par for the course. When I had a meter installed in the pavement outside the house, the jokers that came to do it were subcontractors for this mob. As far as they were concerned, it was a case of "bish-bosh, do it pronto", and only the coincidental presence of my plumber prevented all kinds of problems. I still had lumps of rust from the mains coming OUT of the taps, and going INTO the boiler.

    Add your comment | Report this comment

    T Doff

    Thursday, February 9, 2017

  • Wow! I really feel for this chap. The water company are being very unacceptable and highly unprofessional. How on earth can they not be accepting responsibility and owning up for their mistake? Disgusting behaviour.

    Add your comment | Report this comment

    Edith

    Thursday, February 9, 2017

  • Essex and Suffolk should pay up asap with interest and maybe something for the stress caused

    Add your comment | Report this comment

    Glenys Bright

    Thursday, February 9, 2017

  • Come on Essex Suffolk water man up ,you did it no argument ,just sort it .It quite worrying that you can deny responsibility when your company was the culprit .Get it sorted now as it gives me no confidence in you as a company who supply water to us in great Yarmouth .

    Add your comment | Report this comment

    Muddy

    Thursday, February 9, 2017

