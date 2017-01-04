Coxswain’s warning after large holes appear in Hemsby sand

Holes that have formed in Hemsby beach. Picture: Daniel Hurd Daniel Hurd

The coxswain of Hemsby Lifeboat has issued a warning after high tides caused large holes to emerge in the sands of the beach.

Caused by the storm surge hitting the coast, the tides have torn holes around six feet deep in the sand near the Hemsby Gap area of the beach.

Now, Daniel Hurd, Hemsby Lifeboat coxswain has warned people to steer clear of the area, particularly as it gets darker.

He said: “A lot of sand has been taken away by the tides, making the beach extremely dangerous to the public. The holes have been formed near the tank traps on the beach.

“My advice is to keep well away from the tank traps, particularly at night. If people were to fall into any of the holes they could do themselves a lot of damage.”

Storm surge damage to Hemsby Dunes. Photo: Fiona-jane Barrett Storm surge damage to Hemsby Dunes. Photo: Fiona-jane Barrett

Mr Hurd also said that much of the beach’s chestnut paling had been washed out to sea and that he had received reports of sand being washed away from the dunes as well.