Crash on the A47 at North Burlingham

©Archant Photographic 2010

There has been a crash on the A47 at North Burlingham today.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The collision happened shortly before 8am this morning.

Fire crews from Acle and Carrow were called to the scene and assisted the police and ambulance service.

There are reports that the road is partially blocked.