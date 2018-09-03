Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Computer services firm confident about prospects after merger and move

03 September, 2018 - 06:00
The team at CSSCloud at the company's new headquarters in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Peter Green

The team at CSSCloud at the company's new headquarters in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Peter Green

Peter Green

An IT services company is planning for “aggressive” growth after moving to a new home on the Norfolk coast.

CSSCloud, formed from the merger of CSS Computers in Great Yarmouth and Cloud Computer Services in Lowestoft, provides outsourced IT facilities for small and medium sized businesses which cannot afford or chose not to invest in dedicated IT departments.

The merger saw the joint company’s workforce swell to 24, meaning bigger purpose-built facilities were needed.

It moved into new premises on the Gapton Hall Industrial Estate in Yarmouth and following a lengthy refurbishment the building now has a revamped reception area, boardroom, office space and recreational facilities, as well as workshops and a server room.

With its foundations laid the company is now looking to grow, through recruitment and potentially new premises.

Co-director and former CSS Computers boss Peter Green, who runs the new business with former Cloud Computer Services director Kevin Miller, said: “Our turnover is around £2m, we anticipate 20% year-on-year organic growth but we have planned to grow through acquisitions. We have some aggressive growth plans.

“Geographically we would like to increase our presence in Norwich. Our client base is quite local, we operate mainly in that Norwich-Lowestoft-Great Yarmouth triangle.

“If we were to move further into Norwich that would involve bricks and mortar. There are a few firms based in Norwich of a similar size and type to us but the city is a bigger market.”

CSSCloud has a partnership with fellow Future50 member Migsolv, which runs the Gateway data centre in Norwich, where it stores its own data along with customers’. But the directors want to enhance the firm’s outsourcing offering.

Mr Green said: “We are constantly upskilling our existing people, there are various products relating to cloud storage so we have the guys on ongoing training and development courses.

“The area we are looking to focus on is cyber security. We have always offered this service but we feel it is one of the most neglected areas: people take it for granted.

“We are keen to educate people in terms of their behaviour and to provide the technical systems to support that. The thing people need more help with now is behavioural security.”

Topic Tags:

Other News

Council criticised for pension investments in fracking

5 minutes ago Geraldine Scott
Demonstrators hold placards as they erected a seven meter high

Campaigners have criticised Norfolk County Council for investing workers’ pensions into companies which frack.

Mental health trust encourages nominations in staff awards

35 minutes ago Geraldine Scott
Antek Lejk, chief executive of Norfolk and Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust (NSFT). Photo: NSFT

The region’s mental health trust is asking patients, carers, and the public to help celebrate staff by inviting nominations for two special recognition awards.

Five people a year die waiting for an organ in Norfolk

35 minutes ago Geraldine Scott
Rachel Shingler had a heart transplant 2 years ago which led to the failure of her kidneys. She now has been doanted a kidney from her mother, Aylwin. Picture: Nick Butcher

Five people a year die in Norfolk waiting for a organ transplant, it can be revealed.

Computer services firm confident about prospects after merger and move

35 minutes ago Bethany Whymark
The team at CSSCloud at the company's new headquarters in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Peter Green

An IT services company is planning for “aggressive” growth after moving to a new home on the Norfolk coast.

Most Read

Fans describe ‘heart-breaking’ cancellation of Peter Andre show

Yesterday, 10:15 Conor Matchett
Peter Andre in 2013. Picture: Maurice Gray

Fans who missed out on seeing Peter Andre in Great Yarmouth last night have described the singer’s decision to cancel his show as “heart-breaking”.

Read more
Facebook

Updated: Peter Andre cancels Great Yarmouth show for second time

Saturday, September 1, 2018 Conor Matchett
Peter Andre in 2013. Picture: Maurice Gray

Peter Andre fans who paid up to £91 for a ticket to see the celebrity have been left disappointed after his show in Great Yarmouth was cancelled.

Read more
Facebook

“We are at our complete wits’ end with worry” - Dad’s emotional appeal for missing 12-year-old son

Monday, August 6, 2018 Sophie Wyllie
Dylan Blower, 12, who has gone missing from his home in Southtown near Great Yarmouth. Pcture: DAMIEN BLOWER

Searches are taking place for a 12-year-old boy who has gone missing from home.

Read more
Trafalgar College

A man has been taken to hospital after he was stabbed in Great Yarmouth

Friday, August 31, 2018 Joseph Norton
A man has been taken to hospital after he was stabbed in Camperdown, Great Yarmouth, this afternoon. Picture: Denise Bradley

A man has been taken to hospital after he was stabbed in Great Yarmouth this afternoon.

Read more
James Paget Hospital

Parvovirus case confirmed in the Lowestoft area

Yesterday, 10:45 Conor Matchett
Three Rivers Veterinary Group in Beccles. Picture: Google

A case of parvovirus has been confirmed in the Lowestoft area.

Read more
Facebook

Local Weather

Sunny

Sunny

max temp: 18°C

min temp: 13°C

Five-day forecast

Show Job Lists

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the Great
Yarmouth Mercury
e-edition today

Subscribe

Newsletter Sign Up

Great Yarmouth Mercury weekly newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy