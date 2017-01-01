Search

Advanced search

Cyclists enjoy historical ride in Great Yarmouth

01 January, 2017 - 15:17
Cyclist taking part in the Heritage Cycle Trail around Great Yarmouth, with tour guide Glen Johnstone, 5th right, and organiser Simon Elliott, 4th left. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Cyclist taking part in the Heritage Cycle Trail around Great Yarmouth, with tour guide Glen Johnstone, 5th right, and organiser Simon Elliott, 4th left. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Copyright: Archant 2016

Families got on their bikes to enjoy some seaside heritage on New Year’s Eve.

Comment

The Great Yarmouth Bike Project organised a special bike ride to take in historical sites in the town centre starting from their hut on the seafront at North Drive.

The expedition took in some of Yarmouth’s most well known landmarks, including parts of the Golden Mile, The Fisherman’s Hospital and The Rows.

The seven-mile long route was guided by Glen Johnstone and lasted for around two hours.

Project manager at the Bike Project Simon Elliott said they have also organised another ride next weekend and are asking people for suggestions of where to cycle to.

Glen Johnstone who lead the ride said: “Thank you to all the brave cyclists who attended on a chilly, misty New Year’s Eve morning, hope your hands and toes have all thawed in time for the new year.”

To suggest your ideas go to: www.facebook.com/hubgtyarmouth

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Great Yarmouth Mercury visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Great Yarmouth Mercury staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Great Yarmouth Mercury account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Other News

Weird wall findings reveal odd secrets of folklore rituals to ward off evil

16:54 Liz Coates
Conservationists working to repair a section of Great Yarmouth's Medieval town wall have pulled out a surprising mix of items.

Bones, bottles and possible evidence of folklore rituals have all been pulled from Great Yarmouth’s Medieval town wall as conservationists get to grips with repairs.

Plan for empty town guest house to turn into family home

16:14 Kieran Lynch
Kensington Guest House

A plan has been submitted to convert a former guest house into a family home.

Cyclists enjoy historical ride in Great Yarmouth

15:17 George Ryan
Cyclist taking part in the Heritage Cycle Trail around Great Yarmouth, with tour guide Glen Johnstone, 5th right, and organiser Simon Elliott, 4th left. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Families got on their bikes to enjoy some seaside heritage on New Year’s Eve.

Norfolk police investigation centres full and officers assaulted after busy New Year’s Eve

11:16 Lauren Cope
Police attend an incident where a man is pulled from the edge of the River Wensum - SOS Bus on Prince of Wales Road, Norwich on a Saturday night.

All police investigation centres in Norfolk are full this morning after officers dealt with a busy New Year’s Eve.

Most Read

New lease of life for landmark Star Hotel in Great Yarmouth

Wednesday, December 28, 2016 Liz Coates
Howard Bossick and his son Paul have taken over The Star hotel in Great Yarmouth after it closed suddenly last year. They have employed former manager Sonya Ward and duty manager Emma Wright and plan to open near Easter. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2016

New owners at a landmark Great Yarmouth hotel are ploughing a six figure sum into its refurbishment.

Read more
London

Updated: Flood alerts issued across Norfolk and Suffolk

Tuesday, December 27, 2016 George Ryan
A flood warning has been issued on December 27 for large parts of the Broads. Photo: Environment Agency

Flood alerts were issued for parts of the Broads tonight - but the night seems to be passing off without incident.

Read more
Environment Agency

Police appeal after Christmas weekend burglary in Gorleston

Wednesday, December 28, 2016 David Hannant

Police are appealing for information after a Christmas burglary in Gorleston.

Read more

Granny robbed while walking with granddaughter

Thursday, December 29, 2016 George Ryan
Picture: Joe Giddens/PA Wire

A grandmother was robbed by two other women while she was walking with her granddaughter in Gorleston.

Read more

All beds full at major hospital

Thursday, December 29, 2016 George Ryan
The James Paget University Hospital at Gorleston. Picture: James Bass.

All the beds at a major hospital are full and people are being asked not to attend unless their condition is “life or limb threatening”.

Read more

Most Commented

Take a look inside this historic building that has been transformed

Saturday, December 31, 2016 Liz Coates
The historic South East Tower, Yarmouth has been converted and furnished ready for people to let as a 'Glamping' experienece. PHOTO: Nick Butcher

The transformation of a 700 year old tower is complete with vintage furniture and curious artefacts that are helping to secure its future and preserve the past.

Read more
Darren Barker

Norfolk police investigation centres full and officers assaulted after busy New Year’s Eve

11:16 Lauren Cope
Police attend an incident where a man is pulled from the edge of the River Wensum - SOS Bus on Prince of Wales Road, Norwich on a Saturday night.

All police investigation centres in Norfolk are full this morning after officers dealt with a busy New Year’s Eve.

Read more
Twitter

Local Weather

Rain

Rain

max temp: 7°C

min temp: 5°C

Five-day forecast

HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the Great
Yarmouth Mercury
e-edition today

Subscribe

Newsletter Sign Up