Cyclists enjoy historical ride in Great Yarmouth

Cyclist taking part in the Heritage Cycle Trail around Great Yarmouth, with tour guide Glen Johnstone, 5th right, and organiser Simon Elliott, 4th left. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Copyright: Archant 2016

Families got on their bikes to enjoy some seaside heritage on New Year’s Eve.

The Great Yarmouth Bike Project organised a special bike ride to take in historical sites in the town centre starting from their hut on the seafront at North Drive.

The expedition took in some of Yarmouth’s most well known landmarks, including parts of the Golden Mile, The Fisherman’s Hospital and The Rows.

The seven-mile long route was guided by Glen Johnstone and lasted for around two hours.

Project manager at the Bike Project Simon Elliott said they have also organised another ride next weekend and are asking people for suggestions of where to cycle to.

Glen Johnstone who lead the ride said: “Thank you to all the brave cyclists who attended on a chilly, misty New Year’s Eve morning, hope your hands and toes have all thawed in time for the new year.”

To suggest your ideas go to: www.facebook.com/hubgtyarmouth