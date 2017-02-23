Damage assessed as Storm Doris passes through Great Yarmouth

Storm clouds over Caister. Photo: Kevin Wood Archant

Storm Doris brought disruption to the Great Yarmouth and Waveney areas, with trees ripped up, fences blown down, and traffic lights out of action.

Volunteers spoke of their shock as strong winds tore a section of roof from Gorleston Baptist Church as they set up for lunch.

The church operates as a food bank in the building in Lowestoft Road on Thursday and was an hour away from handing out food.

One man was injured after being hit on the head by a piece of falling masonry. He was taken to a nearby doctor’s surgery, but he was not badly hurt.

Around a dozen people from The Well Drop-in Centre were preparing to serve lunch, when the roof caved in.

Liz Townson, manager of The Well, said: “It’s had a huge impact, as we have had to cancel the drop in and food bank services until we are told the hall is safe to go into.”

A man, known only as Steve, said: “The noise was horrendous. It was like nothing I have ever heard. The wind just picked it up and it came crashing down on us.”

In Great Yarmouth, popular chips stalls have closed down for the day because of the strong winds, as well as the greengrocers.

A borough council spokesman said that they do not issue weather advise for traders on the six day market, so it would be a decision taken by the owners.

The X1 bus service was diverted from going on the exposed Acle Straight, being sent via Filby instead.

Traffic lights at the Gapton Hall roundabout on the A47 were out and a set of temporary lights in Magdalen Way, Gorleston were blown over.

In Rollesby the police were called to a barn Fleggburgh Road after the owner was concerned because the roof was moving about a lot. The fire service were in turn called by the police.

In Caister the fire service were called to a conservatory in Arnold Avenue after the roof was seen lifting up. An officer was mobilised to assess a dangerous structure. No Services were required by the Brigade.

Among the damage was a sign blown off Majestic Bingo on Yarmouth seafront, leading to the fire brigade being called out.