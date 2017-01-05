Dates confirmed for January Safer Neighbourhood Action Panel meetings

Police have confirmed details of the next string of Safer Neighbourhood Action Panel (SNAP) meetings in the borough.

Five different SNAP meetings will be held across the borough in January, and will give people the opportunity to engage with local police officers and discuss safety concerns in their neighbourhood.

The meetings are open to the public and are where policing priorities for each Safer Neighbourhood Team are set.

The following meetings have been set for January:

• Thursday, January 12 at 6pm. Bradwell SNAP. John Anderson Court, Bradwell

• Wednesday, January 18 at 7pm. Gorleston SNAP. St Peter’s Church, Lowestoft Road, Gorleston

• Thursday, January 19 at 7pm. North Yarmouth, Central and Northgate SNAP. St Paul’s Church, Salisbury Road, Great Yarmouth

• Monday, January 23 at 7pm. Belton SNAP. John Green Institute, The Green Room, Station Road, Belton

• Friday. January 27. Time TBC. Southtown and Cobholm SNAP. Venue TBC