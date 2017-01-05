Search

Deadline extended to nominate inspirational young people in borough

05 January, 2017 - 17:10
Brandon Lewis MP outside his new constituency office in Church Plain, Great Yarmouth Picture: James Bass

Brandon Lewis MP outside his new constituency office in Church Plain, Great Yarmouth Picture: James Bass

The deadline to nominate inspirational young people in Great Yarmouth has been extended.

The competition was launched in the run-up to Christmas when people were busy preparing for the festivities and owing to the interest generated by the competition, it has been decided to extend the deadline for entries to Friday, April 7, 2017.

Great Yarmouth MP Brandon Lewis said: “I launched the Great Yarmouth Inspirational Young Person’s competition to recognise these younger heroes.

“Do you know a young person who deserves special recognition for the work they do in their community? Perhaps they are a carer, volunteer for an organisation or have raised money for a charity. Maybe they are just inspirational to you.

“The competition seeks to recognise some of our best young people. Travelling around the constituency, I am privileged to meet so many people who work tirelessly for their community or go the extra mile to help their neighbours.

“The ones that stand out, even more than usual, are the young people who volunteer at a local club or spend their time caring for a relative. I want to hear all about the great work being done in our local community so please do get in touch.”

Courtesy of the CDG Dining Group and Beds and Bars the winner in the aged 12-16 category will win a two night trip to London for two people, with a meal in a London restaurant (travel not included).

The winner in the aged 7-11 category will receive a Samsung tablet.

To nominate your inspirational young person, complete the form on www.brandonlewis.co.uk completing the form on my website www.brandonlewis.co or emailing details of who you wish to nominate and why to office@brandonlewis.co.

